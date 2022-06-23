"If there's anything I've learned about all of you over these past couple of years is that you are resilient and you're flexible," the former First Lady said in a video posted to Twitter Wednesday

Michelle Obama Congratulates Class of 2022 in Inspiring Video: 'I Am So, So Proud of You'

Michelle Obama is wishing the class of 2022 all the best as they embark on the next chapter of their lives!

The former First Lady, 58, offered her congratulations to both college and high school graduates on Wednesday in a video posted to Twitter through her Reach Higher initiative.

"I am so, so proud of you. You just accomplished an extraordinary feat during one of the most extraordinary times in our history," began Obama.

"From navigating virtual learning, to working hard to complete assignments on time, to finding ways to stay involved at your high school or your college, you have managed to make the most of these last four years and I could not be more proud of you," Obama, clad in an all-black ensemble, continued.

"Now, it's time for a new chapter in your life to begin. If you are a high school graduate, hopefully you're off to community college, maybe military training, maybe a trade school, or a university. If you're finishing college, you may be searching for jobs or getting ready for grad school, maybe you're making a big move to a new city – and I know all of it, all of it can feel daunting," she said.

"I know there are moments when you'd probably rather just turn back and go back to where you started," the Becoming author continued.

"But if there's anything I've learned about all of you over these past couple of years is that you are resilient and you're flexible. And above all, you're capable of achieving anything you set your mind to," she said.

Before ending the video, which she partly captioned, "I believe in you and will be rooting for you every step of the way," the Michelle Obama Podcast host also wished the graduating class of 2022 good luck in all of their future endeavors.

Earlier this month, the mom of two celebrated her youngest daughter Sasha's 21st birthday alongside her husband, former President Barack Obama. Both proud parents penned touching tributes to their "baby girl."