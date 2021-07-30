Michelle Obama Celebrates Mom Marian in Heartfelt Birthday Tribute: 'The Ultimate Role Model'

Michelle Obama wished her mom a happy birthday on Twitter Thursday, calling her "the woman who taught me how to think for myself"

Michelle Obama is ringing in her mom's special day with a sweet message.

The former first lady, 57, shared a heartwarming Twitter post on Thursday to celebrate her mom Marian Robinson's 84th birthday.

"Happy birthday to the woman who taught me how to think for myself, use my voice, and show up authentically in this world. Your belief that I mattered, even when I was just a little girl, led me to where I am today," she wrote. "Thank you for being the ultimate role model. Love you, mom!"

Obama shared a sweet candid of the two along with her message, posting a photo that appeared to be snapped while she and Robinson are mid-laugh. In the photo, the mother and daughter duo are dressed in complementary white outfits.

Obama's followers joined in on wishing Robinson a happy birthday, too, with one replying, "Thank you Mrs Robinson for what you have given this country, what you have given to women of color and all women everywhere…an example of grace and dignity in a world spotlight that you did not ask for! Wishing you the happiest of birthdays."

Another Twitter user wrote, "Happy Birthday to Michel [sic] Obama's mother. You definitely deserve a lot of credit for raising such a fine lady as your daughter. I have nothing but deep respect and admiration for her. So thank you as I am sure you bestowed all those qualities in her."

Former First Lady Michelle Obama and family members surprise Mrs. Marian Robinson with 80th Surprise Birthday party in Chicago Saturday, July 29, 2017. Credit: Lawrence Jackson

Obama previously shared a Mother's Day shout-out to Robinson last May, posting an outtake from her Netflix documentary Becoming on Instagram and thanking her mom for giving her and her brother Craig "the space to ask questions and share our ideas," and for taking her children "seriously."

"She laid out the blueprint for how I have raised my own girls. Mom, you are my rock and my best friend, and you have been a guiding light throughout my life," Obama wrote in the caption. "I love you! ❤️"

In an exclusive essay written for PEOPLE in 2019, Obama reflected on memories with her mother, looking back on the "freedom" she was given as a child and thanking Robinson for her support over the years.

"I see now how important that kind of freedom is for all children, particularly for girls with flames of their own — flames the world might try to dim," she wrote.