Michelle Obama Celebrates Inauguration Day with Throwback Pic: 'I'm Feeling Genuinely Hopeful'

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is marking Inauguration Day with a hopeful message for the future.

Obama, 57, is expected to attend Wednesday's inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden alongside husband Barack Obama, and she kicked off the day with a sweet throwback photo from Barack's own inauguration in 2009.

The photo featured a smiling Barack, 59, standing outside the U.S. Capitol building while Obama and their daughters Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19, happily looked on.

"Today is the day. After a disturbing era of chaos and division, we are entering the next chapter of American leadership with the inauguration of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris," she captioned the post. "Right now, I'm feeling more than just relief at putting the past four years behind us. I'm feeling genuinely hopeful for what's to come."

The Becoming author went on to praise both Biden — with whom she worked closely for eight years during his tenure as vice president — and Harris as leaders ready to tackle the issues facing the U.S.

"Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the kind of leaders our nation deserves—decent, hardworking people who reflect the best of our values. Most of all, they're guided by empathy, honesty, and a willingness to put the needs of our country before their own," she wrote.

She continued: "They're determined to make life better for all Americans, and I know they will bring us back the stability that has been sorely lacking through what has been a devastating pandemic."

The former first lady also praised their spouses, Dr. Jill Biden and Douglas Emhoff, as "terrific examples of leadership" that Americans could look up to.

Obama, who celebrated her birthday earlier this week, concluded her message by acknowledging that the work ahead will be "challenging" and will take a collective effort, saying that Biden and Harris are the right people to lead America at this moment.

"This past year I've seen folks from all over America step up like never before, whether it was peacefully protesting against racial injustice, registering first-time voters, or simply making sure a neighbor could safely get their groceries," she wrote. "It feels like we might finally be getting some momentum. And with [Biden] and [Harris] in the White House, we can once again start thinking about building the future we want for ourselves and our children."

Both Michelle and Barack Obama are expected to attend Biden's swearing-in, as are former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, along with their wives Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton.

Outgoing President Donald Trump, who shared his farewell address via YouTube on Tuesday night, has said he will not attend.

Members of the public are unable to attend, and tickets are limited to two for each member of Congress, according to the Joint Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, a Senate committee overseeing the events.