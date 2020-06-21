Michelle Obama Celebrates Husband Barack on Father's Day: 'Thank You for the Way You Love Our Girls'

Happy Father's Day, Barack Obama!

On Sunday, the former president was showered with love by his wife Michelle Obama, who shared a sweet shout-out on social media in honor of the holiday. "Thank you for the way you love our girls—and all the young people in this country, no matter who they are or where they come from. We feel your warmth and generosity today and everyday. Happy Father’s Day, Barack!" the mother of two wrote.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Along with the heartfelt message, Mrs. Obama shared a throwback photo of her husband with their daughters Sasha and Malia.

Obama has been outspoken in recent weeks following the killing of George Floyd and the global protests that ensued, rallying against racial injustice and police brutality.

At the beginning of this month, Obama appeared to offer unscripted advice and support to victims of racial injustice during a virtual town hall, saying he wanted to "speak directly to the young men and women of color in this country who have witnessed too much violence and too much death," including violence at the hands of police.

"I want you to know that you matter," Obama, 58, said, directly addressing the country's minority youth groups. "I want you to know that your lives matter, that your dreams matter. And when I go home and I look at the faces of my daughters Sasha and Malia, and I look at my nephews and nieces, I see limitless potential that deserves to flourish and thrive."

Obama has been increasingly pulled back into the political spotlight, as well — in large part due to his presidential successor, Donald Trump.

Trump, in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, began bringing attention to an undescribed conspiracy theory about the former president which he dubbed, "Obamagate." Without providing any details about what he was describing, Trump accused Obama of committing the "biggest political crime in American history."

Obama never responded directly to Trump's comments, however, an NBC report in May indicated the two presidents have elected not to meet with each other at the White House later this year for a traditional portrait unveiling ceremony — breaking a 40-plus year presidential, cross-politics tradition.

The former president endorsed Joe Biden, his former two-term vice president, in April and has since appeared to criticize Trump's coronavirus response in recent months — though, Obama has yet to call out Trump, 74, by name.

“We’ve seen all too terribly the consequences of those who denied warnings of a pandemic. We can’t afford any more consequences of climate denial,” Obama wrote in March. “All of us, especially young people, have to demand better of our government at every level and vote this fall.”

In the meantime, the Obama family has been social distancing at the $11.75 million, seven-bedroom home on Martha's Vineyard, which they purchased late last year.

Michelle told her friend and television host Ellen DeGeneres that the Obamas have been staying busy watching Netflix and working on individual projects. For President Obama, he's been working on his new memoir, which was expected to be released this year.

Obama has written three books in the past, including 1995's Dreams of My Father. The book chronicles Obama's childhood growing up without his father, as well as his life leading up to politics, and won the 2006 Grammy Award for "Best Spoken Word" album for its audiobook portion when it was republished in 2004.