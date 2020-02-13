Michelle Obama Celebrates 'Galentine's Day' with Her Friends — and Parks and Recreation Responds

Michelle Obama got into the “Galentine’s Day” spirit on Thursday, sharing an adorable photo of her and her girlfriends clad in ’80s workout gear to celebrate the unofficial friendship holiday invented by NBC’s sitcom Parks and Recreation.

“This #GalentinesDay, I want to shout out my girlfriends who help me stay sane and grounded through all of life’s ups and downs,” the former first lady, 56, wrote on Instagram. “Whether we’re catching up over the phone, venting over a cup of coffee, or laughing it out during an 80s-themed workout, I know I can lean on these ladies—and that’s made all the difference.”

Obama also shared the photo on Twitter, where the official Parks and Recreation account responded with a GIF of main character Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler.

Poehler’s character has her own special connection to Obama, who cameoed in a 2014 episode, leaving her at a giddy mess.

“I agree with you on all things, throughout history and until the end of time forever,” Knope told Obama, her hero, in the episode.

“The way Leslie Knope would lose her mind at this tweet though,” one Twitter jokingly pointed out on Thursday.

In a sit-down with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month at the Barclays Center in New York City, Obama told the TV host that her “perfect day” would include some down time with her friends.

“I would take a long walk. I would come home and I would have lunch with my husband. I would sit on the beach and I’d read or I’d talk to some of my girlfriends because I love living in my community,” she said. “I love to have people around. Our house is usually full of people.”

It may be a surprise that the former first lady has any down time to spare at all, especially after a jam-packed 2019 that led to her being named one of PEOPLE’s People of the Year.

In addition to officially becoming an empty-nester with her husband, former President Barack Obama, after sending youngest daughter Sasha, 18, off to college, Mrs. Obama embarked on a sold-out book tour for her debut memoir, Becoming.

The book broke records with over 10 million copies sold and earned her a Grammy for the audiobook version.

The production company she started with President Obama — Higher Ground — also released its first documentary with American Factory last year, which went on to win the Oscar for Best Documentary at Sunday’s Academy Awards.

“We are happy people, but why wouldn’t we be?” Mrs. Obama told Winfrey last week of her and her husband. “We have our health. We have each other. We have a sense of purpose. I mean there are things to complain about, he and I believe the two of us, we don’t have anything to complain about. That’s why we believe we owe so much because so much is given, much is expected. So, I cannot sit up here and complain about my life.”