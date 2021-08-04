Michelle Obama Celebrates Barack's 60th Birthday: 'A Wonderful Husband and Father'

"Of all of your accomplishments, I know that being a present, loving father to our girls tops them all," the former first lady wrote on Twitter

Former First Lady Michelle Obama celebrated her husband, Barack Obama, on his 60th birthday Wednesday, sharing a sweet photo of the couple and their daughters, Sasha and Malia, along with a caption thanking the former president for being "a wonderful father and husband."

"Of all of your accomplishments, I know that being a present, loving father to our girls tops them all," Mrs. Obama, 57, wrote on Twitter. "Thank you for never letting the weight of the world get in the way of being a wonderful husband and father. Happy 60th birthday, @barackobama."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Others also took to Twitter to celebrate the former president on his birthday, with current White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki writing, "I guess my former boss @BarackObama turning 60, means I have to accept I am older than 28 at this point (the age I was when I started working for him) Happy Birthday @BarackObama. Thanks for everything you have done to make this country better."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shared a photo of she and Mr. Obama, along with the simple caption: "Wishing a very Happy 60th Birthday to President @BarackObama!"

While the former president and his wife initially planned to celebrate his birthday next weekend with friends, family and former staff on their 29-acre oceanside property in Martha's Vineyard, plans have since been scaled back as the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads across parts of the United States.

"This outdoor event was planned months ago in accordance with all public health guidelines and with COVID safeguards in place," Hannah Hankins, a spokeswoman for the Obamas, told PEOPLE. "Due to the new spread of the Delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends."

"He's appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon," Hankins added in her statement.

PEOPLE previously reported that guests attending the party will be required to undergo COVID testing. The event will be overseen by a medical professional who is intended to ensure that state and local pandemic protocols are followed along with the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A source previously told PEOPLE that, in lieu of gifts, guests are "being asked to consider giving to programs that work to support boys and young men of color and their families here at home in the United States, empower adolescent girls around the world, and equip the next generation of emerging community leaders including the My Brother's Keeper Alliance, the Girls Opportunity Alliance, or the Obama Foundation's Global Leadership programs."

Mr. Obama's 60th year is sure to be a busy one, with his forthcoming book, RENEGADES: Born in the USA — co-written with friend and podcast co-host Bruce Springsteen — slated to hit shelves on October 26.