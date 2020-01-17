Michelle Obama Just Turned 56 and Husband Barack Obama Posted Rare Couple Photos to Celebrate

President Barack Obama sent out a heartwarming birthday message for wife Michelle Obama as she turned 56 on Friday.

“In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama!” the president, 58, tweeted along with four candid couple photos, taken during a Fourth of July party while the Obamas were in the White House.

“Happy birthday, baby!” he wrote.

RELATED: Michelle Obama’s Incredible 2019, from Breaking Records with Her Book to Being Praised by Beyoncé

The former first lady had quite the 2019, capped off by her and her husband’s first Oscar nomination for their Netflix documentary American Factory.

Mrs. Obama also broke records with her best-selling memoir, Becoming, which launched a sold-out book tour that took her around the world. She earned her first Grammy nomination for best spoken word album for her memoir’s audiobook and was named the world’s most admired woman as well as one of PEOPLE’s “People of the Year.”

In December, she headed to Asia on an Obama Foundation trip alongside actress Julia Roberts and Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager to promote young women’s education.

Image zoom Michelle and Barack Obama Barack Obama/Instagram

Mrs. Obama opened up to PEOPLE about her big 2019 while touching on the major life changes last year brought to her and her family, including the emotional moment she and the president dropped their youngest daughter Sasha off at her first year of college.

“Time just goes so fast,” Mrs. Obama told PEOPLE. “But like so many experiences in the last 10 years, we wanted to make it feel as normal as possible, given our family’s circumstances.”

RELATED: The Obamas Get Their First Oscar Nomination for Netflix Documentary American Factory

Luxuriating in their post-White House life, when they aren’t busy with their eponymous foundation and charitable works, the Obamas also recently bought an $11.75, seven-bedroom mansion on Martha’s Vineyard.