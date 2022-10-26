Michelle Obama Takes PEOPLE Behind the Scenes of Her New Book's Cover Shoot

Ahead of The Light We Carry's mid-November release, the former first lady offers a glimpse of the effort that went into getting the perfect cover shot for her latest project

Published on October 26, 2022 11:00 AM

Michelle Obama is letting Americans in on the process to get the perfect cover photo for her forthcoming book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.

In an exclusive behind-the-scenes video for PEOPLE, the former first lady shares what inspired her to write another book as she hits the photo studio and strikes a variety of poses.

"I've been listening to people's stories and, you know, reflecting on some of the lessons I've learned over life and some of the tools that I use to hold it all together," Obama says on the set of the photo shoot, as background footage shows the different outfits she posed in. "I thought that it would be useful for a lot of folks out there if I just put it all in a book and shared it with everyone."

The photo ultimately selected for the cover shows her donning a shimmery gold and white cardigan as she crosses her arms and smiles toward the camera.

PEOPLE will have first look at the new book itself, too. The former first lady is giving the first interview — and excerpt from The Light We Carry — of her book launch to PEOPLE for Nov. 10 publication.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/michelle-obama/" data-inlink="true">Michelle Obama</a> Book
The Light We Carry.

Obama's latest book, coming four years after the release of her bestselling memoir Becoming, aims to unite its readers who, together, can build pathways towards progress even during trying and challenging times.

"I've learned it's okay to recognize that self-worth comes wrapped in vulnerability, and that what we share as humans on this earth is the impulse to strive for better, always and no matter what," she wrote in a statement introducing the new project in July. "We become bolder in brightness. If you know your light, you know yourself. You know your own story in an honest way."

She continued, "Self-knowledge builds confidence, which in turn breeds calmness and an ability to maintain perspective, which leads, finally, to being able to connect meaningfully with others—and this to me is the bedrock of all things. One light feeds another. One strong family lends strength to more. One engaged community can ignite those around it. This is the power of the light we carry."

The Light We Carry, published through Penguin Random House, debuts on Nov. 15 and is now available for preorder. Obama will make 13 stops around the nation on her book tour, with discussions moderated by a variety of stars including Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Hoda Kotb, Tracee Ellis Ross and David Letterman.

