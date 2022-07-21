Michelle Obama Announces New Book The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times

The former first lady’s second book is set to release on Nov. 15

After receiving critical acclaim and a Grammy award for her best-selling memoir Becoming, Michelle Obama will now be releasing a second book, the former first lady announced on Instagram this morning.

Set to release on Nov. 15, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times "offers readers a series of fresh stories and insightful reflections on change, challenge, and power," according to a statement shared with PEOPLE.

"Drawing from her experiences as a mother, daughter, spouse, friend, and First Lady, she shares the habits and principles she has developed to successfully adapt to change and overcome various obstacles — the earned wisdom that helps her continue to 'become,'" the statement reads.

Such habits and principles include "starting kind," "going high" and surrounding herself with a small group of trusted friends and mentors — a "kitchen table."

The promised page-turner aims to unite its readers who, together, can build pathways towards progress even during trying and challenging times.

"I've learned it's okay to recognize that self-worth comes wrapped in vulnerability, and that what we share as humans on this earth is the impulse to strive for better, always and no matter what," wrote Obama in the introduction of her book. "We become bolder in brightness. If you know your light, you know yourself. You know your own story in an honest way."

She continued, "Self-knowledge builds confidence, which in turn breeds calmness and an ability to maintain perspective, which leads, finally, to being able to connect meaningfully with others—and this to me is the bedrock of all things. One light feeds another. One strong family lends strength to more. One engaged community can ignite those around it. This is the power of the light we carry."

With her trademark wit and humor, as well as her unrelenting compassion and candor, Obama addresses the pressing topics that are sweeping across our country's current political and social landscape. She "explores issues connected to race, gender, and visibility, encouraging readers to work through fear, find strength in community, and live with boldness," according to a statement.

Markus Dohle, CEO of Penguin Random House under which the book will be released, said, "Penguin Random House is honored to partner once again with Michelle Obama and to help bring her powerful storytelling and earned wisdom to readers everywhere."