Michelle Obama Announces Fall Book Tour for 'The Light We Carry' — These Are the 6 Cities She's Visiting

Michelle Obama will be hitting the road this fall to promote her upcoming book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.

In a video Wednesday, the former first lady revealed plans to visit six U.S. cities in November and December for her official The Light We Carry Book Tour.

Obama's tour will kick off on the East Coast on the book's release date — Nov. 15 — and conclude out west mid-December.

Fans can get first dibs on tickets before they're made available to the general public by registering for the "Verified Fan" presale between now and Monday, Sept. 26. On Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. local time, anyone who pre-registered will be able to purchase tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

Remaining tickets will be made available to the general public on Friday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. local time.

"This book means so much to me — it's a collection of perspectives and practices I've used to keep me afloat amid uncertainty," Obama said in a release. "On this tour, I'll be sharing some personal stories and lessons that have helped me along my path, and I can't wait to tell you more."

See below for the full fall tour schedule.

The Light We Carry Book Tour Schedule

November 15: Warner Theatre, Washington D.C.

November 18: The Met, Philadelphia

December 3: Fox Theatre, Atlanta

December 5: Chicago Theatre, Chicago

December 10: The Masonic, San Francisco

December 13: YouTube Theater, Los Angeles