Michelle Obama's Special Mother's Day Gift for Marian Robinson: A Presidential Center Exhibit

“Opening the White House” will reflect “the values that my mother instilled in me,” the former former first lady said Friday in a tribute

Michelle Obama is honoring the woman who gave her "non-stop, unconditional love" this Mother's Day in a most monumental way.

"Hi everyone, I'm Michelle, also known as Marian Robinson's daughter," the former first lady said to kick off a video on Friday announcing news on plans for an exhibit called "Opening the White House" in her mother's honor at the Obama Presidential Center.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's infused with so many of the values that my mother instilled in me, community, family, bringing people in, creating a warm, welcoming space where everyone feels at home," Obama, 58, said of plans for the exhibit at what will be a sprawling campus on Chicago's South Side.

The Obamas broke ground in September at the site, which will eventually hold a museum, park, a tower with a viewing platform, an athletic facility, a fruit and vegetable garden, a playground, a branch of the city's public library and more.

The exhibit honoring Robinson "will feature a scale replica of the East Room, where we held big dinners, replicas of the Blue Room, where we decorated a huge Christmas tree for the holidays, and also a replica of the South Lawn, where we hosted garden tours and Easter egg rolls, where we did state arrivals and so much more," Obama said.

The former first lady also spoke about why she wanted to pay tribute to her mother by including her in the plans for the center.

"Growing up with my mom was always an adventure," she said. "But above all else, my mom gave me that non-stop, unconditional love that was so important for me to grow up. In so many ways she fostered in me a deep sense of confidence in who I was and who I could be by teaching how to think for myself, how to use my own voice and how to understand my own worth."

Former First Lady Michelle Obama and family members surprise Mrs. Marian Robinson with 80th Surprise Birthday party in Chicago Saturday, July 29, 2017. Credit: Lawrence Jackson

"I simply wouldn't be who I am today without my mom," she continued.

Robinson, 84, lived with the first family while they were in the White House where she was known as "Grandma-in-Chief."

Part of that role was to indulge her granddaughters, Malia and Sasha.

"I follow the rules at Michelle's house. At my house, they're my rules," Robinson said in an interview ahead of President Barack Obama's Inauguration. "I know Michelle is strict … When I'm at their house, the girls are doing all the stuff their mother has told them to do, there's not much left for me to do! But when they're at my house, they don't have to scrape the dishes – and they get to watch TV."