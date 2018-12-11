Michelle Obama’s Book Sales Hit 3 Million as She Adds New Cities to 2019 Tour: 'I'm So Humbled'

Not only is Michelle Obama continuing her book tour after attending former President George H.W. Bush’s funeral last week, she’s adding new cities to the lineup!

“I couldn’t be more excited to visit even more cities across the country and around the world,” the former first lady, 54, said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE about the additions to the final leg of her book tour, Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama. (See below for the full details of the final 2019 book tour stops.)

“I’ve been so humbled by the response to the tour thus far and the overwhelming interest we’ve received from so many communities we weren’t able to visit this year,” she continued. “That’s why I’m thrilled that we’re able to expand our conversations to these new settings and wider audiences. I can’t wait to continue the discussions that have been so meaningful for me and, I hope, for so many others.”

Even before its publication, Mrs. Obama’s memoir Becoming made headlines. Her candid reflections about her childhood, how she struggled to balance her career as a high-powered lawyer and mother, and the challenges she’s faced during her marriage to former President Barack Obama and as first lady, have captivated the nation.

I’m having so much fun with all of you on my #IAmBecoming tour that I decided to do one final round of events to see folks in some cities we missed! These conversations have been so meaningful for me, and I hope they’ve been meaningful for you all, too. https://t.co/tOEk59nT71 pic.twitter.com/MMQTkZ4pMY — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) December 11, 2018

Rocketing to the number one spot on the New York Times bestseller list after one week, the hardcover edition has sold more copies than any other book published in the U.S. in 2018, according to the tour’s press release. More than three million copies of Becoming have sold in the U.S. and Canada alone.

The book tour has also garnered massive attention. Featuring earnest conversations with icons like Oprah Winfrey and Sarah Jessica Parker, the 2018 leg of the tour included 12 events across 10 cities.

“Over this time that I’ve been out of the White House, I’ve had time to think and reflect for the first time in a long time. I spent some time really thinking about the people, the stories and the experiences that have shaped me and helped me become the person I am today,” Mrs. Obama said in a video when she first announced her tour in September. “I am proud of what I’ve created. I’m proud because it is candid, it’s honest, it is totally and utterly me. So I’m also a little frightened because it is so candid and honest and open,” she added. That said, Obama is eager to share her book with the world — and to see how it empowers readers. Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama Scott Olson/Getty “I’m hoping that, because of this book, others feel the power of their own voice and their own story,” the former first lady said. “Not in the big moments, but in the little things, the small moments, the bumps, the bruises, the highs and the lows — because those are the things that make us uniquely who we are.”

Readers have been captivated by Mrs. Obama’s candor and now they have even more to look forward to.

The 2019 leg of the tour, which kicks off on Feb. 8 and is produced by Live Nation, is expanding to include 21 events across North America and Europe. There will also be 11 additional events in the U.S., four in Canada, and six in Europe. One event will occur in Paris, a rescheduling of the Dec. 5 date that Mrs. Obama missed to attend President Bush’s funeral. And, like the 2018 leg of the book tour, a portion of ticket sales for each event will be donated to various local organizations to “make her events as accessible to as many as possible,” according to the release.

Unfortunately for fans, the featured moderators have yet to be announced. But they can register now through Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 10 p.m. PST for Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale, according to the press release. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets for the North America events before the general public on Friday, December 14 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Information on the ticketing methods for the European events is available at each city’s respective ticketing website.)

Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Saturday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. on Mrs. Obama’s website.

Here is the complete 2019 book tour lineup:

Friday, February 8, 2019 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome Saturday, February 9, 2019 Portland, OR Moda Center Tuesday, February 12, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre Thursday, February 28, 2019 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center Saturday, March 2, 2019 Houston, TX Toyota Center Wednesday, March 13, 2019 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Thursday, March 14, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Miller High Life Theatre Saturday, March 16, 2019 Cleveland, OH KeyBank State Theatre Thursday, March 21, 2019 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena Friday, March 22, 2019 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place Tuesday, April 9, 2019 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena Wednesday, April 10, 2019 Stockholm, Sweden Ericsson Globe Thursday, April 11, 2019 Oslo, Norway Oslo Spektrum Sunday, April 14, 2019 London, UK The O2 Arena Tuesday, April 16, 2019* Paris, France AccorHotels Arena Wednesday, April 17, 2019 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome Friday, May 3, 2019 Montreal, QC Bell Centre Saturday, May 4, 2019 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena Friday, May 10, 2019 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center Saturday, May 11, 2019 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena Sunday, May 12, 2019 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

*Rescheduled from the original December 5, 2018 date

