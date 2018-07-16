Michelle Obama and Beyoncé Celebrate France's World Cup Victory With A Dance Party In Paris

Michelle Obama danced her heart out at the coolest World Cup watch party ever on Sunday. Hours after the French soccer team clinched the international title, the former first lady celebrated with some serious moves alongside her longtime personal friends, Beyoncé and JAY-Z.

A fan video captured Obama, 54, and the Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Lawson, swaying and clapping as Jay-Z, 48, performed at the Carters’ On The Run II tour in Paris.

The highlight of the night for lucky concert-goers may not have been the former first lady’s moves (she’s otherwise been holed up with her memoir, which is due in stores on Nov. 13) or even Beyoncé’s hit, Formation. The Carters delayed the start of their show and put the giant screens of their concert venue, the Stade de France, to good use — screening the final game and inviting fans to a giant, star-studded watch party.

Beyoncé, 36, Instagrammed a video of her fans, dressed in their country’s red-white-and-blue, erupting as the big screen displayed a French goal.

Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas and fiancé Sophie Turner also celebrated in the BeyHive.

At different points during the show, Jay-Z and Beyoncé took center stage wearing “Les Bleus” soccer jerseys.

While the concert and the soccer match made for a celebration of epic proportions, the connection between America’s mom-in-chief and its queen isn’t just about the sporting victory. Beyoncé has worked with Obama on her “Let’s Move!” child-health initiative. And the former first lady took her daughters to Beyoncé and Jay-Z concerts in 2014 and 2015.

A World Cup victory and an Obama-Carter reunion make for one Flawless Sunday night in Paris.