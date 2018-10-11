Michelle Obama Will 'Absolutely Not' Run for Office, Issues Support for #MeToo: 'Enough Is Enough'

No matter how much fans beg her, a career in politics is not Michelle Obama‘s path.

The former first lady, 54, addressed rumors that she’d run for office and other aspects of the often contentious current political climate during an appearance on Today in celebration of the International Day of the Girl, Thursday.

When anchor Savannah Guthrie asked if she was interested in pursuing a career in politics, Mrs. Obama answered, “Absolutely not. I’ve never wanted to be a politician. Nothing has changed in me. I want to serve. … There are so many ways to make an impact. Politics is not my thing. It’s as simple as that.”

The Becoming author — who announced her new campaign to educate girls around the world called the Global Girls Alliance on the morning show — also came out in support of the #MeToo movement.

“I’m surprised about how much has changed and how much has not changed,” she began. “Enough is enough. … Women are tired of … being undervalued, disregarded, their voice not being invested in and heard. … There will be upheaval and discomfort, but it’s up to women to say, ‘Sorry you’re uncomfortable.’ “

Michelle and Barack Obama Andrew Harnik/AP/REX/Shutterstock

And although the country may seem so divided along party lines, Mrs. Obama was quick to speak fondly of former president George W. Bush and the viral moment where he gave her a cough drop at Sen. John McCain’s funeral.

“He is my partner in crime,” she said, explaining that she always sits next to him at any event where former presidents gather. “I love him to death. He’s a funny man. … Color, gender, party, those things don’t separate us.”

Michelle Obama Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

The mother of two also opened up about how her life has changed since leaving the White House, and how her daughters — Malia, 20, and Sasha, 17 — are adjusting following eight years in the public eye.

“It’s the small things,” she said. “It’s opening up my door and walking out, it’s enjoying the weather and sitting on my patio.”

“There’s nothing new that’s going on. It’s just that we’re out in the real world,” she mused, adding that she believes “the key to a successful marriage is separate bathrooms,” and recalling her daughters’ first day of school after their father was elected president.

Michelle, Malia and Sasha Obama Awakening/Getty Images

“It was before Barack took office,” she said. “We were living in a hotel out of suitcases. … They were starting a new school. They were in their armored vehicles … and I just thought what on earth are we doing to them. … Thank God they’re good. … They are on the other end. I’m so proud of them. They’re doing well.”

Things are busy at the Obama household, she shared, because both she and her husband are working on books. Her memoir, which is so candid that she’s “a little frightened,” will be released on Nov. 13.

Michelle Obama's new book Becoming

In an intimate video released in mid-September, she told fans, “Over this time that I’ve been out of the White House, I’ve had time to think and reflect for the first time in a long time. I spent some time really thinking about the people, the stories and the experiences that have shaped me and helped me become the person I am today… I am proud of what I’ve created. I’m proud because it is candid, it’s honest, it is totally and utterly me.”