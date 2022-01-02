Michelle and Barack Obama Celebrate New Year's with Festive Snap: 'Happiness, Love, and Good Health'

"Happy New Year from me and my boo! 🎉🥳 ," former First Lady Michelle Obama wrote alongside the adorable snapshot of herself and husband Barack Obama

Michelle and Barack Obama are ready for 2022!

On Saturday, the former first lady, 57, uploaded a snapshot on Instagram of herself and husband Barack, 60, ringing in the new year.

In the sweet photograph, the married duo rocks festive 2022-themed eyewear while coordinating in black ensembles.

"Happy New Year from me and my boo! 🎉🥳 ," Michelle captioned the pic of the couple. "Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health."

In the comments section, supporters shared their love for the holiday photo. "OMG I LOVE Y'ALL!" wrote one user as another said, "Fabulous! #BlackLove." Added one more: "Endless love 💕."

Michelle's New Year's Day snapshot came a week after she and her politician husband enjoyed their annual sunny holiday stay in Hawaii for Christmas.

At the time, Barack was photographed swimming in the Pacific Ocean, while his two daughters — 23-year-old Malia and 20-year-old Sasha — were spotted nearby, relaxing on stand-up paddleboards.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama are seen after their portraits were unveiled at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery on Monday February 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. Credit: Matt McClain/Getty

The December vacation took place during Sasha's winter break from the University of Michigan and as Malia begins navigating life as a college graduate after graduating from Harvard University in the spring.

The trip marked a continuation of a decades-long family tradition of celebrating the holiday in the place where the former president grew up.