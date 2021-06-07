"Proud of this chick! Love you loads," Mariah Kennedy Cuomo commented on sister Michaela's Instagram post

Michaela Cuomo's Big Sister Sends Support After She Opens Up About Sexuality for Pride

"Proud of this chick! Love you loads," Michaela Kennedy Cuomo's older sister, Mariah, commented on Michaela's Instagram post in which she talked about the spectrum of LGBTQ identities and the importance of supporting the community.

Michaela's aunt Vicki Kennedy (married to her mom's brother Max Kennedy) likewise commented that her post was "beautifully and powerfully expressed."

And her dad, the embattled governor of New York, sent a statement to PEOPLE in which he said: "I love, support and couldn't have more pride in Michaela."

On Instagram on Thursday, Michaela, 23, posted two smiling photos of herself wearing a baseball cap that reads "gay for you."

"To those who are contending with the compulsive heterosexuality our society force feeds us and innate attraction beyond cis [heterosexual] folks, please know that you are not alone," she wrote alongside the photos.

"To the questioning folks, know that we all reserve the right to change our minds or evolve at anytime," she wrote, adding, "There is nothing wrong with you for not fitting into a limiting, socially constructed box."

Michaela encouraged LGBTQ allies to be vocal in their support "by speaking up against homophobia and by actively reaching out to the members of your community who's sexual expression may be isolating."

"Being pro gay marriage is not enough to assure queer folks that we will not be ostracized for our sexuality," she wrote.

Describing herself as bisexual, Michaela wrote that "today I stand in my queer identity with pride, and in memory of those who came before me."

"I stand indebted to the activists who fought for my right to love and happiness," she continued. "I stand with a helping hand outreached to those finding their way from under socially constructed boxes to emerge from the closet. I'm standing with you."

Her Thursday post appears to be the first time Michaela has opened up about her identity at such length. She has previously celebrated Bisexuality Visibility Day, which is in September.