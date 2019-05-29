Last year journalist Michael Wolff made a raft of headlines about his book Fire & Fury, a sensational — and controversial — inside look at President Donald Trump‘s White House.

Based on what Wolff said was a startling amount of access to the West Wing and administration officials, his book conjured vivid scenes of the president and his staff behind closed doors, including claims about Trump’s crude, childlike habits and temperament.

The result was millions of copies sold, a deluge of both press coverage … and detailed denials about Wolff’s reporting.

Steve Bannon, the president’s former chief strategist and a notorious media gadfly, was widely viewed as the key source for Wolff’s book and his quotes estranged him from Trump’s circle.

Next Tuesday, some 18 months after the furor over Fire & Fury, Wolff will release a sequel. Siege: Trump Under Fire “reveals an administration that is perpetually beleaguered by investigations and a president who is increasingly volatile, erratic, and exposed,” according to Wolff’s publisher.

The book seems poised to repeat, even on a smaller scale, the circus-like cycle of attention that surrounded Fire & Fury.

Though advance copies have not officially been released to the press, news outlets including The Guardian and The New York Times have managed to see the book already and report on some of its purported bombshells. According to the Times, the book covers February 2018 through the end of the Russia investigation in March.

According to both newspapers, Wolff claims in Siege that Robert Mueller’s team went so far as to draft an indictment against President Trump during the Russia investigation but ultimately scuttled that plan.

But Wolff’s reporting goes further: He contends he obtained the actual draft indictment itself.

Impossible, says Mueller’s team.

In a rare statement to PEOPLE and other outlets, his spokesman, Peter Carr, sharply disputed Wolff’s assertions.

“The documents described do not exist,” Carr said.

In his report about his investigation, Mueller declined to determine whether President Trump’s efforts to control the probe amounted to illegal obstruction. Instead, Mueller implied that question should be left to Congress — and he conspicuously did not either accuse or exonerate Trump on the matter.

In another anecdote according to Wolff’s book, as reviewed by The Guardian, the president once said, “The Jews always flip” amid cooperation from associates including Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney.

A White House spokesman declined to comment on the record about the book. But government officials are already lining up what they point to as clear logical inconsistencies in Wolff’s reporting.

Speaking with the Times, Wolff defended the part of Siege about the alleged draft indictment.

“My source is impeccable, and I have no doubt about the authenticity and the significance of the documents,” he said. (He did not immediately return a message from PEOPLE.)

Last January, the president blasted Fire & Fury as nonsense, and one of his attorneys threatened to try and block its publication — a spectacle that helped drive sales.

“I’ve had to put up with the Fake News from the first day I announced that I would be running for President,” Trump tweeted. “Now I have to put up with a Fake Book, written by a totally discredited author.”

The White House at the time dismissed Fire & Fury as “trashy tabloid fiction.”

In the acknowledgments for his new book, Wolff again points to Bannon as a source, describing him as “the Virgil anyone might be lucky to have as a guide for a descent into Trumpworld,” according to the Times.

Wolff writes: “It is a measure of Bannon’s character that he stood by his remarks in ‘Fire and Fury’ without complaint, quibbles or hurt feelings.”