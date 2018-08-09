Michael Moore is back and he’s trying to oust Donald Trump from the presidency.

The documentary filmmaker has released the trailer for his latest endeavor, the fiery Fahrenheit 11/9 in which he aims to “bring Trump down,” as he told Bill Maher in June when he introduced the film.

“I’m finishing my movie and getting it out before the midterms because I want millions of people to get to the polls,” Moore told the Real Time with Bill Maher host. “We’re going to bring Trump down.”

In the first trailer for Moore’s documentary, he gives a look at both sides of the party lines.

“I’m sick and tired of people telling me that America is the greatest country. Because we can whip your a—?” a man vehemently told Moore during the first 15 seconds of the video.

That is just the start for what Moore says will change the outcome of the midterm elections in November.

Michael Moore, Donald Trump

Clips of Trump speaking to his supporters at his rallies, student survivors from the Parkland shooting and congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are just some of the voices Moore captures in his film.

What all the clips of divisiveness within the country lead to however, is Moore’s fundamental question about Trump’s election: “How the f— did this happen?”

Moore seems to give an answer with previous clips of Trump saying, “The American Dream is dead. Stop resisting.”

In a final message, Moore claims Trump may be the end of America’s democracy, saying, “Ladies and gentleman, the last president of the United States.”

Fahrenheit 11/9 is in theaters Sept. 21.