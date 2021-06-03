Disgraced Trump Adviser Michael Flynn Tries to Walk Back Comment That a Coup 'Should' Happen Here

Donald Trump's first national security adviser — who left the White House in disgrace, only to be pardoned in the twilight of Trump's term — recently suggested there should be a military coup in the U.S. before backtracking and saying his words were somehow twisted.

Retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, one of Trump's fiercest political allies, made the remarks during a Memorial Day weekend conference in Dallas run by followers of the false QAnon conspiracy. (Flynn has been linked to QAnon before, though his attorney has distanced him from it in the past.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Flynn was answering questions from the audience when, The New York Times reports, someone asked about a recent military coup that overthrew Myanmar's elected government — drawing widespread criticism and concern around the world, including from the U.S.

"I want to know why what happened in Myanmar can't happen here," the audience member said to Flynn.

He responded, according to video of the exchange: "No reason — I mean, it should happen here, no reason."

Michael Flynn Michael Flynn | Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

That remark follows comments Flynn that made in December suggesting Trump could enact martial law in order to force states to rerun their elections, amid Trump's baseless push to overturn his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden.

After criticism over Flynn's coup suggestion quickly spread online this week, the former Trump adviser tried to walk back what he said with a statement on social media.

"I am no stranger to media manipulating my words, and therefore let me repeat my response to a question asked at the conference: There is no reason it (a coup) should happen here (in America)," Flynn posted on Telegram.

"I do not and have not at any time called for any action of that sort," he wrote.

Republicans, Democrats and ethics officials sharply criticized his initial comments.

"He literally did it in front of a crowd on video," tweeted Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a nonpartisan government watchdog group.

Sidney Powell Former Donald Trump attorney Sidney Powell walks alongside Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn | Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock

"No American should advocate or support the violent overthrow of the United States," tweeted Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican who has grown estranged from her party over her continued criticism of Trump's attacks on the election.

"Wow. NO. We will defend our constitution," tweeted Rep. Adam Kinzinger, another anti-Trump Republican.

Flynn served under Trump for just 22 days in early 2017 before resigning after it was reported he lied to former Vice President Mike Pence and other White House officials about conversations he had with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

He subsequently pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI before Trump pardoned him shortly before leaving office for "any and all possible" crimes connected to the Robert Mueller investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.