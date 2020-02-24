Michael Douglas hit the campaign trail in Boston on Sunday alongside his son Dylan, knocking on doors and speaking at events throughout the city in support of presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg.

At an event in a private residence in the Beacon Hill neighborhood, Douglas, 75, told attendees how one of the last things his father, Kirk Douglas, said before Kirk died was that “Mike can get it done.”

“I lost my dad recently. Three months ago, the day Mike announced he was running, I kept in touch with my father on FaceTime. I said, ‘Dad, Mike’s running for office, and I’m all in!’ And toward the end when he was in the hospital, like three weeks ago, he was holding his own. He had me lean over, and I swear I heard him say ‘Mike can get it done,’ ” Douglas told the audience. (The actor told PEOPLE last month he was endorsing Bloomberg.)

Dressed in black slacks and a zip-up cardigan sweater with a Bloomberg pin on his lapel, Douglas stood alongside Dylan, who answered several questions about politics, including the viability of beating President Donald Trump.

Dylan appeared “very confident” speaking in front of the crowd, according to a source in the room.

Douglas said that America is “in a crisis for our republic,” and while he doesn’t usually speak out about candidates he “can’t imagine a better candidate” than Bloomberg, a 78-year-old former three-term mayor of New York City and billionaire businessman.

Douglas did reference Bloomberg’s shaky debut Democratic debate appearance last week.

On the Las Vegas debate stage, Bloomberg was the target of bruising questions about his past support of the discriminatory “stop-and-frisk” policing policy, which he has long argued was needed to protect people from crime, and his insistence on keeping women bound by confidentiality agreements after they raised issues about him.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren in particular pressed Bloomberg in the debate, in a moment that soon went viral on social media.

“I’m sure we’re going to be working a little bit more on debating,” Douglas said in Boston. “I see this man as the full package.” (Also at Sunday’s private event? Copies of a New York Times op-ed titled “I Was the Judge in the Stop-and-Frisk Case. I Don’t Think Bloomberg Is Racist.”)

Earlier on Sunday, Douglas headed to the city of Quincy, located about 12 miles south of Boston. The Oscar winner visited the Bloomberg campaign office, which is located in a former Dress Barn.

“There was a woman with a sign that said ‘bring back Dress Barn’, ” said Robert Schepis, who was outside the office.

Douglas spoke for around 10 minutes inside on a small stage and signed a few autographs. Later, he headed out to knock on a couple doors in Quincy.

He also briefly joined the phone-banking team for Bloomberg, making one call.

“That’s my boys,” wife Catherine Zeta-Jones commented on Douglas’ Instagram post about his campaign office visit.

Douglas was spotted back in Boston at the Ritz-Carlton, taking a break before heading out again on the campaign trail in Bloomberg’s hometown of Medford, Massachusetts.

A day after attending the funeral for his father — who died earlier this month at the age of 103 — Douglas was at a campaign event for Bloomberg in Wisconsin.

“I think he’s the one that’s going to bring everybody together: those of the people in the middle, those Republicans who are uncomfortable with how things are going,” Douglas told PEOPLE in January. “I think all can feel comfortable under Mike’s umbrella.”