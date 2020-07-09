Michael Cohen Back in Custody For Violating Home-Confinement Terms After Early Prison Release

Michael Cohen was released on furlough from prison early in May amid fears of the coronavirus

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former attorney and self-proclaimed "fixer," is back behind bars after violating the terms of his early release from prison, according to Lanny Davis, his friend and legal advisor, who spoke to reporters in a conference call.

Cohen was taken into federal custody in New York City Thursday morning after he allegedly “refused the conditions of his home confinement," the Bureau of Prisons said in a statement, The New York Times reports.

Cohen, 53, was released from federal prison in May amid fears of the coronavirus and was ordered to serve the rest of his three-year sentence from home.

Davis told reporters on a conference call that Cohen, 53, was presented with an agreement to sign by prison officials that prohibited him from engaging with the media, including book publishers. This would have blocked the publication of a tell-all book Cohen has written about Trump. According to Davis, the book was expected to be released in "a month or two."

"He didn't think it was lawful or appropriate for him to give up his First Amendment rights while under home-confinement," Davis said.

According to actress and famed Trump rival Rosie O'Donnell, the former attorney's tell-all is "pretty spicy."

Cohen was also spotted eating out at a New York City restaurant earlier this month. When asked whether the incident played a part in his client's detainment, his lawyer Jeffrey Levine told reporters, "I would leave that to your viewers," CNN reports.

Davis told reporters he is “very” concerned about Cohen’s well-being in prison because of COVID-19 concerns.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in federal prison in late 2018 after telling authorities he helped coordinate hush payments to a number of women on Trump's behalf, including to Stormy Daniels, in an effort to keep the president's past alleged affairs quiet ahead of the election.

The president's longtime lawyer, who represented Trump from 2006 until 2018, also pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about a Russian real estate project the president was working to complete during his 2016 campaign. Trump's 2016 election bid has been investigated for alleged ties to Russian interference, which critics claim helped the president win the election.

Cohen, who once described himself as Trump's "fixer," went from the president's friend to foe after cooperating with federal authorities on investigations into the 2016 election.

Trump called Cohen a "rat" in late 2018 as his former lawyer testified against him ahead of his two convictions. Last year, the president dismissed Cohen as a "bad lawyer" and a "fraudster."