Trump's Ex-Lawyer Michael Cohen: I Pray Michelle Obama's 'Words Bring Back Unity to Our Country'

Donald Trump‘s former personal attorney Michael Cohen appeared to diss the president on Sunday while offering a compliment to former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Cohen tuned in to the television special “Becoming Michelle: A First Lady’s Journey with Robin Roberts” on 20/20 and seemed impressed by what he saw. “Watching Becoming @MichelleObama on #abc2020 and pray that her words bring back unity to our country,” Cohen tweeted on Sunday.

Cohen has publicly opposed Trump before. In October, he urged citizens to vote to prevent more “craziness.”

“Listen, here’s my recommendation. Grab your family. Grab your friends. Grab your neighbors. Get to the poll because if not, you are going to have another two or another six years of this craziness,” Cohen said to CNN. “So make sure you vote.”

His attorney also confirmed that month that Cohen had re-registered as a Democrat.

In August, Cohen pleaded guilty to eight counts related to campaign-finance and financial abuses, and implied that Trump directed him to pay two women, Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, who claim to have engaged in affairs with Trump that the president denies.

It’s unclear which of Obama’s comments Cohen was referring to in his tweet. At one point in the 20/20 interview, she criticized Trump’s presidency, saying, “Being the commander-in-chief is a hard job. And you need to have discipline and you need to read and you need to be knowledgeable. You need to know history, you need to be careful with your words.

“But voters make those decisions,” she added. “And once the voters have spoken, you know, we live with what we live with.”

In Becoming, Mrs. Obama’s memoir that she was promoting on 20/20, she criticized Trump for falsely claiming that former president Barack Obama was not born in America.

Mrs. Obama writes in the book that she’ll “never forgive” Trump for putting her daughters, Sasha and Malia, in danger by spreading the lie about her husband. She called Trump’s birther movement “crazy and mean-spirited” with “underlying bigotry and xenophobia hardly concealed,” according to ABC News.

On Friday, Trump responded to Mrs. Obama’s statement with critiques of his own. “She got paid a lot of money to write a book and they always expect a little controversy,” he told reporters.

“I’ll never forgive [Barack] for what he did to our United States by not funding it properly. It was depleted. It was old and tired, and I came in and I had to fix it, and I’m in the process of spending tremendous amounts of money, so I’ll never forgive him for what he did to our military,” Trump added.