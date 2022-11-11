What to Know About Tiffany Trump's Soon-to-Be Husband Michael Boulos

Former President Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany Trump is preparing to tie the knot with her fiancé Michael Boulos.

The youngest Trump daughter made her relationship with Boulos both Instagram and White House official in 2019 when she posted a photo with him in the Red Room. A source told PEOPLE at the time that Tiffany and Boulos first connected after meeting at Lindsay Lohan's club in Greece.

Boulos, the son of a wealthy family with businesses in Nigeria, proposed to Tiffany in January 2021. A source told PEOPLE that July that the couple were focused on wedding planning amid her family's scramble to sort out their post-White House lives.

"They both want to marry in a big ceremony, your basic international spectacle," the social source said of the couple. "Tiffany likes the idea of a glamorous and glitzy affair and, surprisingly, so does Michael."

Here's everything to know about Michael Boulous ahead of his wedding to Tiffany Trump.

He and Tiffany met at Lindsay Lohan's club

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Shortly after Tiffany and Boulous made their public debut, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair met in the summer of 2018 in Mykonos, Greece, at the Mean Girls alum's beach club, which was the subject of the MTV reality show Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club.

Speaking with PEOPLE at her show's premiere party, Lohan downplayed any possible matchmaking role.

"I wasn't there when they met," she said.

"I know him … and I know her … but I don't know what happened," Lohan explained, noting that she was only recently introduced to Boulos through mutual friends and described her relationship with Tiffany as "friendly."

He grew up in a prominent family in Nigeria

SAUL LOEB/AFP

According to Page Six, Tiffany and Boulos both have wealthy families and prominent parents in common. The outlet reported that Boulos' family founded SCOA Nigeria as well as Boulos Enterprises. His brother is the performer Farastafari.

Boulos Enterprises is "a distribution and trading company for commercial motorcycle, power bikes, tricycle and outboard motors" based in Nigeria, according to Crunch Base. It's the sole importer and distributor of Suzuki products in the country.

The outlet also reported that Boulos' family is Lebanese and that he grew up in Lagos, Nigeria — a part of the world the president reportedly mocked as a "s---hole" while discussing immigration in 2018. Trump quickly denied these accounts but said he had used "tough language." Nigeria at the time said that he did use such a label and that it was "deeply hurtful, offensive and unacceptable," according to Reuters.

A Tiffany source, however, told PEOPLE that she wasn't phased about dating someone who grew up in an area her father reportedly mocked.

"Tiffany's not keeping her finger on the pulse of that BS," the insider said.

He's spent plenty of time with Tiffany's family

Nicholas Kamm / AFP

According to Page Six, Tiffany first introduced Boulos to her relatives at the Trump family's Mar-a-Lago Thanksgiving dinner in 2018. A source told the outlet, "Tiffany is happy she has so far been able to keep things with Michael under the radar. But she introduced him to her family at Thanksgiving, and he comes across as a very intelligent young man from a great family."

Since their initial introduction, Boulos has seemingly spent plenty of quality time with Tiffany's family. He shared a photo of him and Tiffany smiling behind Trump in the Oval Office in December 2020 and has posted several photos with her half-siblings — Don. Jr, Ivanka and Eric.

Boulos has also gotten to know Tiffany's mother, actress Marla Maples, and was photographed sitting front row at New York Fashion Week with her in 2019.

He proposed to Tiffany at the White House

In a farewell message to her father ahead of his departure from office in January 2021, Tiffany announced that she and Boulos were engaged.

"It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!" she wrote on social media along with a photo of her and Boulos smiling together.

Boulos shared a message of his own on his Instagram profile, writing, "Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together."

A year into their engagement, Tiffany shared photos from the couple's proposal in the White House Rose Garden. "One year down forever to go ♾❤️," she wrote alongside a photo of Boulos on one knee holding a ring box. A second photo shows Tiffany and Boulos hugging after she said "yes" to his proposal with a $1.2-million diamond ring.

They live in Miami

Pierre Suu/GC Images

After Tiffany graduated from Georgetown Law School in May 2020, PEOPLE reported that she and Boulos had been spending time socializing in Miami while she contemplated her next move away from her father's political turmoil.

"She is actively looking for a house in Miami Beach," a local source told PEOPLE in January 2021, noting that Tiffany had "been in Miami Beach for five or six days."

The pair ended up settling in Miami not far from other members of the Trump family. Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner live in the area while Donald Trump Jr. and his fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, bought a home in north Palm Beach County. Meanwhile, the former president, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron live seasonally at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach.

"She and Michael picked Miami because it is so multicultural," a source told PEOPLE in October 2021. "They want to marry in Greece and may have a ceremony there with another one here in the States."

The insider added that having two weddings was not off the table for the couple. "Tiffany loves Mykonos and would like to marry around there even if she has another celebration in the U.S., maybe at Mar-a-Lago," the source said.