Stormy Daniels' Attorney Michael Avenatti Arrested for Domestic Violence

Stormy Daniels‘ attorney Michael Avenatti has been arrested for domestic violence.

“We can confirm that today LAPD Detectives arrested Michael Avenatti on suspicion of domestic violence. This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide more details as they become available,” the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed in a statement.

The alleged incident took place on Tuesday, one day before Avenatti, 47, was arrested on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

A representative for Avenatti did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In a statement, obtained by Buzzfeed News, Avenatti denied the allegations.

“I wish to thank the hard working men and woman of the LAPD for their professionalism they were only doing their jobs in light of the completely bogus allegations against me,” Avenatti’s statement said. “I have never been physically abusive in my life nor was I last night. Any accusations to the contrary are fabricated and meant to do harm to my reputation. I look forward to being fully exonerated.”

TMZ alleged Avenatti’s estranged wife Lisa Storie-Avenatti to be the identity of the individual involved in the domestic dispute, though the LAPD has yet to release a name.

In a statement obtained by CBS News, Storie-Avenatti’s attorney denied any involvement. “My client and I have reviewed the TMZ article alleging that my client, Lisa Storie-Aevenatti, has been injured and that Michael Avenatti has been arrested as a result of some incident that occurred between them,” the statement read.

“This article is not true as it pertains to my client. Ms. Storie-Avenatti was not subject to any such incident on Tuesday night. Further, she was not at Mr. Avenatti’s apartment on the date that this alleged incident occurred,” the statement continued. “My client states that there has never been domestic violence in her relationship with Michael and that she has never known Michael to be physically violent toward anyone. My client request that the media respect her privacy and that of the parties’ young son.”

Avenatti and Lisa married in 2011 and split in 2017. The estranged couple shares a young son.

Avenatti is most known for representing Daniels, 39, in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump after alleging she was paid hush money to stay silent about an affair she had with Trump in 2006. Trump has denied the affair.