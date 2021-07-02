Joe Biden Makes Emotional Visit to Memorial Wall for Miami Condo Victims After Meeting with Families

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden made an unscheduled stop at the memorial site after a day of meeting with first responders and families of the victims

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden speak with Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) during a visit to a memorial for those lost in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building

Joe Biden ended an emotional day of mourning victims of the Miami condo collapse by paying his respects at a local memorial display with his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

The president, 78, traveled to Florida Thursday to meet with state officials, first responders and families of the victims who were in the Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside when it collapsed on June 24.

During a press briefing with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other officials, Biden said he was confident the federal government would cover the steep costs associated with the response. Biden also spoke about how the tragedy transcended partisanship.

"You know what's good about this? We're letting the nation know we can cooperate," he said, nodding toward the Republican governor. "When it's really important ... we come together. This is life and death."

The Bidens made an unscheduled stop at the memorial photo wall made in tribute to the victims — 18 people have been confirmed dead, as of Wednesday, with some 145 still missing — just blocks away from the collapse site. The pair appeared somber as they read the many handmade signs and tributes that adorned the fence, with Dr. Biden placing a bouquet of flowers and saying a quiet prayer, according to The Washington Post.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial wall covered in flowers and photos of the missing Credit: Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden speak with Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) during a visit to a memorial for those lost in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden gets emotional as he visits a photo wall, the 'Surfside Wall of Hope & Memorial' Credit: CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Following his meeting with first responders, praising their efforts in the situation, both the president and first lady met with families of those who were in the building at the time of its collapse.

Though the nearly three-hour meeting was closed to press, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters that President Biden invoked his own experience with loss and became emotional when speaking to the families.

As CBS News Senior White House Correspondent Weijia Jiang noted in a tweet, Biden spoke specifically about the 1972 car wreck that killed his wife and college sweetheart, Neilia, and their 13-month-old daughter Naomi, just one month after he won his first Senate race.

According to a press pool report, Biden "delivered brief remarks from the center of the room, then went from table to table" to meet with families individually.

Authorities have not yet determined why a section of the condo building fell and, earlier this week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters the president believes "there should be an investigation" into what led to the collapse.