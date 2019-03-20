Barron Trump turned 13 on Wednesday — a happy occasion that his mom, First Lady Melania Trump, marked with a brief post on Twitter.

“Happy Birthday BWT,” she wrote with a string of hearts alongside a photo of two birthday balloons (a 1 and 3) for her son.

President Donald Trump appears to not yet have commented on his son’s birthday. According to the White House, he is traveling Wednesday to Ohio to tour a manufacturing plant. The Associated Press reports that the first lady and Barron were spending the week in Palm Beach, Florida, during his seventh-grade spring break.

Barron joins a long list of teenagers in the White House. Most recently the Obama daughters, Malia and Sasha, turned 13 while their father was in office, as the AP noted, as did Chelsea Clinton before them. President George W. Bush’s daughters, Barbara and Jenna, were in college by the time he was elected but were regular visitors to Washington, D.C.

It was not immediately clear what celebrations were planned for the youngest Trump.

Though the president was on the go Wednesday, he still found time to tweet — about his foes.

The most recent object of his ire is attorney George Conway, the husband of one of senior aides, Kellyanne Conway. George has been a notoriously vocal critic of the president despite his wife’s position in the Trump administration.

Kellyanne has often dismissed focus on the dynamic, telling CNN last year, “It’s very good for the whole world to have just witnessed that it’s now fair game how people’s spouses and significant others may differ with them.” But it burst back into view with the president’s direct attacks.

“George Conway, often referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife’s success & angry that I, with her help, didn’t give him the job he so desperately wanted,” Trump tweeted in his only post so far on Wednesday. “I barely know him but just take a look, a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!”

The president separately told ABC News’ Karen Travers that George is a “whack job” who is “doing a disservice to his wonderful wife.”

In an interview with the Washington Post, George was also quite candid about his regular denunciations of Trump.

“It’s so maddening to watch,” he said. “The mendacity, the incompetence, it’s just maddening to watch. The tweeting is just the way to get it out of the way, so I can get it off my chest and move on with my life that day. That’s basically it. Frankly, it’s so I don’t end up screaming at her about it.”