Melania Trump Finishes Renovating White House Tennis Area and Twitter Has Opinions

“It is my hope that this private space will function as both a place of leisure and gathering for future First Families,” she said in a statement on Monday

First Lady Melania Trump said Monday that a year-long renovation of the White House tennis court area had been completed, in what is likely to be one of her final projects before Donald Trump leaves office in January.

The White House, which sent before-and-after photos of the renovation, said it included a new tennis pavilion on the grounds as well as a refurbishment of the court and the "grandchildren’s garden."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The pavilion was funded by private donations, according to the White House.

“Thank you to all of the talented craftsmen who made this project possible and to the generous supporters of the White House,” Mrs. Trump said in a statement. “It is my hope that this private space will function as both a place of leisure and gathering for future First Families.”

On Twitter, the first lady was equally gushing, writing, "History continues to unfold at the @WhiteHouse& I am pleased to announce the completion of the tennis pavilion. Preserving this historic landmark is vital & I want to thank all who helped complete this project."

"Thanks for making another historic building beautiful again! And thanks for being such an elegant, articulate and beautiful First Lady. Sorry you don’t get the recognition you deserve," one user responded.

Mrs. Trump also renovated the Rose Garden earlier this year.

While the Monday announcement had supporters on social media, it also drew fresh criticism, including several viral tweets — much as the project has since it was started last fall, with Trump detractors saying the construction epitomized tone-deafness amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"It sure was nice of Melania Trump to make a tennis pavilion for Joe and Jill Biden," one user tweeted.

Image zoom The previous White House tennis pavilion | Credit: White House

Image zoom The new White House tennis pavilion | Credit: White House

Wrote another: "Oh Good, those people in their ICU beds will feel so much better knowing that melania has finished her tennis pavilion."

And Richard Pinter, a Bush-era White House ethics attorney, wrote: "Melania supervises work on a tennis pavilion for Jill and Joe. Jill and Joe will have no time for tennis. What a mess we're in after the worst presidency in the history of the United States."

The first lady previously previously responded to such criticism in March, tweeting then: “I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative & question my work at the @WhiteHouse to take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities.”

After unveiling the annual Christmas decorations earlier this month and making a handful of other ceremonial appearances in recent weeks, Mrs. Trump is not expected to undertake any major work between now and the end of her husband's term next month.

She has not traveled for or hosted an event for her "Be Best" initiative since earlier this fall.