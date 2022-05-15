Melania Trump Calls Anna Wintour Out for 'Biased' Decision to Put Jill Biden on Vogue's Cover
Melania Trump has some thoughts about First Lady Jill Biden's August 2021 Vogue cover.
In a new interview, her first sit-down since leaving the White House, the former first lady criticized Vogue and its editor-in-chief Anna Wintour for their "biased" decisions when it comes to choosing political cover stars.
Trump accused Wintour of having "likes and dislikes" during her appearance on FOX & Friends Weekend on Saturday.
Co-host Pete Hegseth asked the Be Best advocate how she felt about past cover choices, while also noting that Michelle Obama received three covers during her tenure and that Hillary Clinton made it onto one.
"Yet with your business background and your fashion background and your beauty, never on the cover of Vogue. Why the double standard?" Hegseth asked Trump.
Trump responded by claiming that Vogue is "biased," sharing: "They have likes and dislikes, and it's so obvious."
Conservative first ladies Laura Bush, Barbara Bush, and Nancy Reagan were all photographed for Vogue, but none of them received cover star status.
Although Trump did make the cover of Vogue in 2005, she was not first lady at the time. She made the appearance after her wedding to Donald Trump, and was featured in her wedding dress.
"I think American people and everyone sees it," Melania added on Saturday. "It was their decision, and I have much more important things to do — and I did in the White House — than being on the cover of Vogue."