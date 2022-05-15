Melania Trump Calls Anna Wintour Out for 'Biased' Decision to Put Jill Biden on Vogue's Cover

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump stands in front of the White House Christmas Tree at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Oregon residents Dan and Anne Taylor of West's Tree Farm presented the Christmas Tree and the tree will be displayed in the White House Blue Room. Photographer: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Credit: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty