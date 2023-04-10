Trump's Political Appearances Are 'Uncomfortable' for Melania: 'She Simply Wants to Be Left Alone' (Exclusive)

"Melania is not now or hasn't recently taken part in her husband's political events," a source tells PEOPLE. "It is not comfortable for her"

Linda Marx
Published on April 10, 2023 01:21 PM
From left: Donald and Melania Trump. Photo: Chris Kleponis/Getty Images

In the wake of Donald Trump's arraignment over an alleged hush money payment he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016, Melania Trump wants to remain out of the spotlight, sources tell PEOPLE.

That means that while her husband continues to host rallies and speaking engagements as part of his 2024 presidential campaign, Melania doesn't have plans to get involved.

"Melania is not now or hasn't recently taken part in her husband's political events," a source tells PEOPLE. "It is not comfortable for her."

The source adds that Melania has her own life at the couple's Palm Beach, Florida, home at Mar-a-Lago and likes to be left to herself, even as chaos and drama surrounds the former first couple.

"Melania can be aloof and not particularly friendly because she simply wants to be left alone," the source says.

Sources earlier told PEOPLE that Melania was angry about her husband's role in the alleged hush money payment, which stems from a rumored extramarital affair with Daniels. The former porn star has claimed the affair took place less than four months after Melania gave birth to Barron in 2006.

"She remains angry and doesn't want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned," a source told PEOPLE before the Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Donald. "She is aware of who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends."

In his first speech after his arraignment last Tuesday, the former president thanked his family for supporting him amid his legal battle — though he left out any mention of his wife.

"I have a son here who's done a great job and I have another son here who's done a great job; and Tiffany, and Ivanka," Trump said in his speech. "And Baron will be great someday. He's tall and smart. But I have a great family and they've done a fantastic job and we appreciate it very much."

Melania, for one, doesn't seem to mind going unmentioned.

"At this stage of her life she does not want to be in the spotlight," a source tells PEOPLE.

And while Melania reportedly has feelings about her husband's role in the alleged hush-money payment, she is focusing instead on her son, Barron.

"Melania does what is expected and wants Barron to have as much protection around him as possible," the source says.

The source continues: "Melania's normally quiet and in the background manner has served her well in the series of scandals plaguing her husband. I assume this will continue."

Asked to comment on sources' recent remarks, the office of Melania Trump told PEOPLE in a statement: "People should read stories about Mrs. Trump and her feelings with caution, especially those citing sources that are anyone but Mrs. Trump."

Melania was absent from her husband's court proceedings last week, when he surrendered to authorities at the Manhattan Criminal Court after he was indicted on a 34 felony counts. The former president ultimately entered a plea of not guilty.

