Melania Trump Trolled for 'Be Best' Christmas Ornament: 'Will You Be Giving That to Your Husband?'

Social media critics are finding irony in First Lady Melania Trump‘s Christmas ornament that bears the title of her anti-cyberbullying initiative, Be Best.

In a video that Mrs. Trump shared on Twitter, she gives viewers a tour of the new White House Christmas decorations. At different points, the camera shows a Be Best ornament and a wreath made of Be Best pencils.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Be Best, which Mrs. Trump launched in May, focuses on fighting cyber-bullying, curtailing the opioid epidemic and promoting children’s well-being, according to the White House’s website.

“The People’s House @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate Christmas and the holiday season!” the first lady captioned the video.

RELATED: Bette Midler Sparks Controversy by Mocking Melania Trump’s Semi-Nude Model Shot

The People’s House @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate Christmas and the holiday season! pic.twitter.com/oejKW3mC15 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 26, 2018

Many Twitter critics called out the ornament because of President Donald Trump‘s well-known penchant for writing insulting tweets about his critics.

“Will you be giving that ‘Be Best’ ornament to your husband for Christmas?” one person tweeted.

“Did you get @realDonaldTrump one?” a person asked.

“You ruined it with that ‘Be Best’ ornament. You just had to go there. Is there a ‘I really don’t care! Do you?’ ornament as well? Might as well be stupid all the way,” another person wrote, referencing Mrs. Trump’s controversial jacket. RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack “I love the humor added with the ‘be best’ ornament – delightfully tacky and disingenuous!” a person added. Some people were fans of the ornament. “That’s exquisite! Wow! Love the ‘Be Best’ Christmas ball ornament!” a Twitter user said. Earlier in November, Mrs. Trump spoke at the Family Online Safety Institute’s conference about the criticism she has received for addressing cyber-bullying given her husband’s online behavior.

“It is not news or surprising to me that critics and the media have chosen to ridicule me for speaking out on this issue, and that’s okay,” she said, according to TIME.

RELATED: Unlike Melania Trump, Michelle Obama Says She Never Tried to Get a White House Aide Fired

“I remain committed to tackling this topic because it will provide a better world for our children,” Mrs. Trump, who is mom to 12-year-old Barron Trump, continued. “And I hope that, like I do, you will consider using their negative words as motivation to do all you can to bring awareness and understanding about responsible online behavior.”