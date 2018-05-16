Melania Trump Says She's 'Feeling Great' and Looking Forward to Coming Home After Surgical Procedure

First Lady Melania Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday to say that she’s “feeling great” and looking forward to returning home to the White House after undergoing a kidney procedure on Monday.

Mrs. Trump, 48, who is still recovering at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, also sent a “sincere thank you” to the hospital staff and “to all who have send [sic] good wishes & prayers!”

The first lady surprised even those close to her when her spokeswoman revealed Monday afternoon that she had undergone a “successful” kidney embolization that morning at Walter Reed to treat a benign kidney condition.

Her husband, President Donald Trump, 71, visited her after the procedure on Monday and again on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He tweeted Tuesday morning, “Our great First Lady is doing really well. Will be leaving hospital in 2 or 3 days. Thank you for so much love and support!”

A sincere thank you to Walter Reed Medical Unit @WRBethesda & to all who have send good wishes & prayers! I am feeling great & look forward to getting back home @WhiteHouse soon. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 16, 2018

The first lady’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, has asked that the American public respect Mrs. Trump’s “personal privacy” as she recovers from the procedure.

Asked why the routine procedure would require such a long hospital stay, the first lady’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, told CNN on Tuesday, “I am not going to expand beyond the statement I put out. The first lady is in good spirits and she is resting. There are HIPAA laws to consider, but she also deserves personal privacy.”