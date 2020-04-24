Melania Trump Tweets 'Be Best' Word Puzzle and High-Profile Trump Critics Have a Field Day

Image zoom Melania Trump/Instagram

First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday thought she was tweeting a simple “Be Best”-themed puzzle for kids who are stuck indoors — but Twitter was amused for all the wrong reasons.

Along with the word search puzzle, featuring positive adjectives like “thoughtful,” “kind” and “caring,” Trump, 49, shared her latest advice while many Americans are under stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Hello children!” she wrote. “While you stay home to help keep yourself & others healthy, you can practice your skills with this #BeBest Word Search & other activities.”

Trump critics took her tweet in another direction.

“Somebody asked her to make a list of words that don’t describe her husband,” TV host Samantha Bee’s Full Frontal Twitter account wrote.

“She literally made a list of all the qualities her husband lacks, and formed them into a puzzle,” another user responded. “So creative.”

Referencing a headline-grabbing part of President Donald Trump‘s Thursday coronavirus briefing, Star Wars‘ Mark Hamill tweeted at the first lady: “While you stay home to keep yourself & others healthy, can keep your husband occupied with puzzles & other activities so he won’t keep telling people to take deadly untested drugs or to try injecting themselves with disinfectant?”

The Trumps have sometimes starkly differed in their social media use. Where she trends toward typical commemorations, statements of unity and periodic updates about her work in the White House’s East Wing, the president is a near-constant user — posting defenses of himself, threatening or praising other world leaders and attacking his rivals in personal terms.

This has opened up the first lady to criticism that she is hypocritical because her “Be Best” initiative promotes anti-bullying, despite her husband’s behavior.

What’s more, in December, the first lady used Twitter to express her disapproval over a joke made about her 14-year-old son, Barron, at an impeachment hearing about the president.

But days later, President Trump tweeted mockingly about the teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Mrs. Trump’s spokeswoman said at the time, “It is no secret that the President and First Lady often communicate differently — as most married couples do.”

Earlier this month, when Mrs. Trump asked Americans to wear face masks in public at the request of federal health officials, others noted the president’s dismissal of the preventative measure.

“I don’t think I’m going to be doing it,” he said seconds after announcing the plan in early April.

The first lady has sometimes fanned the flames for her own criticism as well.

While visiting a migrant detention center in 2018 along the Mexico border — where children had been separated from their families while crossing into the U.S. — she wore an olive jacket with the words “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” across the back.

She later said the message was aimed at “left-wing media.”

