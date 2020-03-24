Melania Trump Is 'Great' and Tested Negative for Coronavirus, President Trump Says

Image zoom First Lady Melania Trump OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty

First Lady Melania Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus that has spread around the world in recent months, President Donald Trump said.

He told reporters on Monday at a coronavirus briefing that his wife, 49, was “great” and “fine” and had been tested for the virus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.

“Mrs. Trump got tested the same night as the President was tested, out of an abundance of caution,” a White House spokeswoman told CNN. “The test was negative.”

President Trump, 73, was tested on March 13, he has said, describing the procedure as unpleasant. (Testing requires a Q-tip-style swab be inserted deeply into someone’s nose for several seconds.)

The president, Vice President Mike Pence and Ivanka Trump, a senior White House aide, have all been tested as well and were negative, the White House has said. Each of them was in contact with someone who later tested positive for the virus.

Ivanka, 38, worked from home for several days as a precautionary move as she awaited her results.

Various political figures have been among the hundreds of thousands to contract the illness, including Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul; Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau‘s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau; and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s husband, John Bessler.

First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump

“The White House Medical Unit and the United States Secret Service has been working closely with various agencies to ensure every precaution is taken to keep the First & Second Families, and all White House staff healthy,” Stephanie Grisham, the press secretary, said earlier this month.

The White House has also increased monitoring of those who come in to the West Wing, including journalists, who are now given temperature checks and asked if they have been exhibiting any symptoms. Reporters in the briefing room have also spaced out in accordance with “social distancing” guidelines that health officials say can slow the rate of new infections.

On Monday afternoon, the White House Correspondents Association said that a journalist who was at the White House four times since March 9 had tested positive for the virus.

To prevent the spread of the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages maintaining basic forms of hygiene including careful hand washing, avoiding touching the face, moving away from people who are coughing or sneezing and staying home at signs of illness.

