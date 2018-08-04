Melania Trump Sends Support to LeBron James Amid Feud with President Trump

President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump might have different opinions about LeBron James.

Just hours after President Trump insulted the 33-year-old basketball player’s intelligence following James’ interview with CNN’s Don Lemon earlier this week — where the sports star called out the president for “dividing” the country — Mrs. Trump’s spokeswoman released a statement in support of James.

“It looks like LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation and just as she always has, the First Lady encourages everyone to have an open dialogue about issues facing children, the statement from Stephanie Grisham read, according to CNN.

“As you know, Mrs. Trump has traveled the country and world talking to children about their well-being, healthy living, and the importance of responsible online behavior with her Be Best initiative,” Grisham’s statement continued.

Melania Trump and LeBron James Gary Gershoff/WireImage; Gary Gershoff/WireImage

At the end of the statement, Mrs. Trump’s spokeswoman said that the first lady “would be open to visiting the I Promise School in Akron,” a school James recently opened up in his hometown, where attendees will receive free breakfast, lunch and snacks, as well as a free bike, according to Time.

RELATED: LeBron James’ New Ohio School Offers Students Free Lunch, Bikes — and Eventually, College Tuition

Responding to James’ interview, President Trump wrote on Friday night, “Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon.”

“He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do,” he added.

Seemingly referring to basketball legend Michael Jordan, President Trump wrote, “I like Mike!”

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

Jordan later responded through his spokesperson. “I support LeBron James. He’s doing an amazing job for his community,” Jordan said, according to CNN.

RELATED: LeBron James Says Donald Trump Is Using Sports to ‘Divide’ the Nation: ‘I Can’t Sit Back’

Days earlier, four-time NBA MVP James explained that “I can’t sit back and say nothing” while he watches President Trump “divide us.”

“You know, we are in a position right now in America where this race thing [has] taken over,” he told Lemon on Monday. “I believe our president is kinda trying to divide us. He is — I don’t want to say kinda. He’s dividing us.”

As an example, James cited the controversy over NFL players kneeling during the national anthem, a movement that started in 2016 by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick as a way to draw attention to the continued oppression of people due to their race in the United States.

President Trump has continued to bring the protests up during his rallies and on Twitter. He’s also threatened to take away tax breaks for the NFL, urging team owners to fine or even fire athletes who “disrespect our flag.”

LeBron James (@KingJames) says Trump's trying to use sport to divide people, but he believes it brings people together. He sits down with @donlemon at the opening of his new elementary school for at-risk children in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. Watch 10pET https://t.co/koTK4RarqE pic.twitter.com/CQYsTz2Fzl — CNN (@CNN) July 30, 2018

James has previously voiced his opposition to the president on multiple occasions.

Ahead of the NBA Championships in June, James — who recently signed a $154 million contract with the L.A. Lakers — was one of the athletes who said he wouldn’t accept an invitation to the White House should his now-former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, win. (The Golden State Warriors went on to win the championship.)

James also called Trump a “bum,” adding that “going to the White House was a great honor until you showed up!”

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

Talking with Lemon on Monday, James spoke openly about how being involved in athletics helped him understand people from different backgrounds.

“Sports [was] the first time I ever was around someone white,” he said. “I got an opportunity to see them and learn about them, and they got an opportunity to learn about me. And we became very good friends. It was always about sport.”

Added James: “Sports has never been something that divides people. It’s always been something that brings someone together.”