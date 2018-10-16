Melania Trump's Spokesperson Calls for Boycott Against T.I. Over 'Disgusting' Stripper Video

A spokesperson for the first lady is firing back after rapper T.I. posted a video of himself watching a Melania Trump lookalike strip in the Oval Office.

Stephanie Grisham, Mrs. Trump’s director of communications, posted on Twitter Saturday calling the video “disgusting.” She added, “How is this acceptable? … #BoycottT.I.” and tagged the rapper, 38, in the tweet.

Asked for further comment, Grisham told PEOPLE on Tuesday: “Like it or not, she is the first lady and this is the White House. It’s disrespectful and disgusting to portray her this way simply because of politics. These kinds of vulgar attacks only further the divisiveness and bias in our country — it needs to stop.”

T.I., who is an outspoken critic of Melania’s husband, President Donald Trump, dropped an NSFW clip on Friday on his social media accounts, which mocks Kanye West‘s meeting last week with the commander in chief, 72.

After watching the president fly away on his helicopter, T.I. then stands behind POTUS’ desk watching a woman enter the room.

Soon she strips off her green jacket — a replica of the real Mrs. Trump’s “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” trench — and stands naked on the desk, stroking T.I.’s tie. They later leave together and are seen spray painting over Trump’s portrait and trashing the White House.

“Dear 45, I ain’t Kanye,” T.I. captioned the minute-long video, which is a promo for his new album, Dime Trap.

Friday’s post came a day after T.I. shared a long rant against West following the 41-year-old Yeezy owner’s bizarre meeting with the president.

“All I can say is… I’ve reached my limits,” T.I. wrote. “This is my stop, I’m officially DONE!!!! [F—] Trump & his Lil Cookie Boy.”

“At one time it was a pleasure to work alongside you…” T.I. added of his former collaborator, who is a vocal Trump supporter. “Now, I’m ashamed to have ever been associated with you.”

“Don’t follow this puppet,” T.I. continued. “Because as long as I’ve lived I’ve learned that it benefits a man nothing at all to gain the world, if to do so he must lose his soul. We just saw Mr. West’s Soul on auction. If you listen closely you can hear the tears of our ancestors hit the floor.”

Since West’s visit with Trump, other celebrities have spoken out about West — including Diddy, 50 Cent, Ava DuVernay, and Jeffrey Wright.