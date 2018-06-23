Does She or Doesn't She? Melania Trump Speaks Out After 'I Really Don't Care' Jacket Scandal

After wearing the news-making “I Really Don’t Care, Do U” jacket, Melania Trump spoke out on Twitter about her husband President Donald Trump‘s immigration policy.

“Visiting w children at the shelter in #Texas yesterday was very touching. Despite the difficult circumstances children were in good spirits & very kind. It’s my sincere hope Congress will be able to reach across the aisle & find a solution!” the first lady captioned a video of her unannounced visit to McAllen, Texas.

Many criticized Mrs. Trump — an immigrant herself — for calling out Congress to “find a solution” for the migrant crisis, rather than her husband and his administration.

Though the video shows FLOTUS in different outerwear, she was photographed wearing the green Zara jacket before she witnessed firsthand the crisis immigrant families are facing as children separated from their parents are held at detention centers on the Mexico-U.S. border.

In addition, Melania wore the controversial coat when she exited her military flight home from Texas and into the White House where 12-year-old son Barron was awaiting her return.

Twitter users continue to call out the mother of one’s jacket as tone deaf but Trump insisted that his wife was using the fashion spotlight to hit back at the “fake news” media.

“‘I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?’ written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!” the president tweeted on Thursday.

However, Melania’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, had the opposite explanation.

“It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message,” Grisham said in a statement. “After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe (Much like her high heels last year).”

Melania’s visit came on the heels of her husband’s decision to reverse the family-separation policy. However, thousands of children remain separated from their families, many in different states, with no clear plan to reunite them.