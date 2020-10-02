The First Lady spoke of her diagnosis shortly after her husband Donald Trump confirmed they tested positive

Melania Trump Speaks Out After Being Diagnosed with COVID-19: 'Please Be Sure You Are Staying Safe'

Melania Trump says she, like "too many Americans," has the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The First Lady spoke of her diagnosis late Thursday night shortly after her husband Donald Trump confirmed they tested positive for the potentially deadly virus.

Melania, 50, tweeted that she and her husband are "feeling good."

"As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19," she tweeted.

"We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together."

The president, 74, announced he and Melania tested positive just hours after it was confirmed his advisor Hope Hicks has the highly contagious illness.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" Trump tweeted Thursday.

The president's doctor Sean Conley said the couple is "well at this time and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence."

"Rest assured I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments," Conley added in a statement shared by the White House Press office.

Trump had spoken publicly about Hicks' positive test result earlier on Thursday evening, telling Fox News it is a "terrible thing."

The president said he thought Hicks may have contracted the virus by interacting with members of law enforcement or the military.

"But it’s very, very hard when you are with people from the military or from law enforcement and they come over to you, they want to hug and they want to kiss you because we really have done a good job for them, you get close and things happen," he said.

"I was surprised to hear with Hope but she’s a very warm person with them and she knows there is a risk."

The former public relations consultant, 31, traveled with the president as recently as Wednesday to his campaign rally in Minnesota. She was also on Air Force One with Trump and his wife when he traveled to the presidential debate against Joe Biden on Tuesday.

More than 7.3 million people in the United States have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 200,000 people across the country have died from the virus, according to The New York Times' database.

Despite health experts' repeated recommendations to wear masks to prevent the virus' spread, Trump seldom wears a mask in public and has been criticized for his response to the ongoing pandemic.