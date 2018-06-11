Melania Trump, Fully Back in Public Eye, Goes Solo at Ford's Theatre While Husband Is Overseas

While President Donald Trump prepared for his historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Melania Trump stepped out solo in Washington, D.C., on Sunday to serve as the honorary chair of the Ford Theatre’s annual gala celebrating President Abraham Lincoln.

The first lady gave remarks to conclude the gala, which included performances and awarded philanthropist Sheila C. Johnson and golfer Jack Nicklaus with the Lincoln Medal, an annual award given to people who have exemplified the character and legacy of the 16th president.

“I was honored to be part of such a special evening,” said Mrs. Trump, according to a White House press release. “Tonight reminds all of us about the power the arts have in cultivating the American voice. Thank you to Ford’s Theatre Society for tonight, and your continued dedication to education and leadership in the arts — the impact they have on society is invaluable and something we will continue to cherish throughout time.”

Sharing photos of her night out in the nation’s capital, the first lady wrote on Twitter, “Thank you @Fordstheatre & the talented performers for a special evening celebrating the arts & the legacy of former President Lincoln. Congratulations to @jacknicklaus & Sheila Johnson, the recipients of the Lincoln Medal!”

The gala performance was also attended by Vice President Mike Pence, Karen Pence and a number of dignitaries.

Melania Trump Melania Trump/Twitter

Melania Trump Melania Trump/Twitter

On Wednesday, Mrs. Trump joined her husband for her first public appearance in 27 days following a “successful” kidney procedure. President Trump began the briefing on hurricane preparedness at FEMA Headquarters by thanking his wife.

“She went through a little rough patch but she’s doing great,” he said. “The people of our country love you. Thank you, honey.”

The first lady stood solemnly beside her husband as he spoke, and pool reporters covering the event did not hear her speak. One reporter noted that Mrs. Trump, 48, was “looking well, like her old self, perfectly healthy from at least her outward appearance.”

As the president headed to Canada for the G7 summit on Friday without Mrs. Trump by his side, he assured reporters that the first lady is “doing great” — but can’t fly on doctors’ orders.

“She wanted to go,” he told reporters before boarding Marine One en route to Quebec. “Can’t fly for one month.”

Melania Trump Melania Trump/Twitter

Melania Trump Melania Trump/Twitter

President Trump landed in Singapore Sunday ahead of his sit-down with Kim Jong Un about Trump’s push for the nation to denuclearize. It’s set to be the first in-person encounter between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader.

“I am on my way to Singapore where we have a chance to achieve a truly wonderful result for North Korea and the World. It will certainly be an exciting day and I know that Kim Jong Un will work very hard to do something that has rarely been done before…Create peace and great prosperity for his land,” Trump said in a series of tweets. “I look forward to meeting him and have a feeling that this one-time opportunity will not be wasted!”

.@POTUS arrives in Singapore for meeting with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un. pic.twitter.com/qj2S0mtEJ9 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 10, 2018

The meeting was back on despite Trump temporarily calling it off late last month after a North Korean vice minister of foreign affairs slammed Vice President Mike Pence as a “political dummy.”