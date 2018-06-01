Melania Trump Skipping Camp David Visit After 22 Days Out of Sight; Rep Says 'She's Feeling Great!'

First Lady Melania Trump will not join her husband, President Donald Trump, on a weekend getaway to Camp David, and instead will remain at the White House, PEOPLE confirms.

Her husband is expected to leave the White House Friday afternoon to spend the weekend at the presidential retreat in Maryland.

In addition to confirming that Mrs. Trump will skip the weekend trip, her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, tells PEOPLE that the first lady is “feeling great!”

The statement comes more than two weeks after Mrs. Trump underwent a “successful” kidney procedure on May 14. Friday marks the 22nd day since she was last seen in public.

Melania Trump View press/Corbis/getty

On Wednesday, while her husband and stepdaughter Ivanka were hosting a “White House Sports and Fitness Day” event on the South Lawn of the White House, Mrs. Trump sent out a tweet attempting to quash conspiracy theories about her unusually long disappearance following her hospitalization.

“I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I’m doing. Rest assured, I’m here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!” she tweeted Wednesday afternoon, presumably from the First Family’s second-floor private quarters while her husband and hundreds of visitors and dozens of White House reporters were assembled on the South Lawn just feet below.

After her May 14 procedure, the first lady remained hospitalized for the rest of the week and then returned home on May 19. But since then, she has been completely out of the spotlight, which theWashington Post notes is an “unusually long absence” for even the most private of presidential spouses.

Her spokeswoman told PEOPLE on Tuesday that Mrs. Trump “has been involved in several internal meetings with staff all last week, and that continues this week. We’ve been going over initiatives and other long term planning for events such as the Congressional Picnic and 4th of July.”