Rudy Giuliani shared his thoughts about Donald Trump‘s alleged affair with Stormy Daniels — and first lady Melania put Giuliani in his place.

At an event in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, Giuliani, an attorney for the president, insinuated that Melania didn’t believe that the president had an affair with Daniels. “She believes her husband, and she knows it’s untrue,” Giuliani said.

Following Giuliani’s remarks, Stephanie Grisham, a White House rep for Mrs. Trump and East Wing communications director, released a statement to PEOPLE on Thursday: “I don’t believe Mrs. Trump has ever discussed her thoughts on anything with Mr. Giuliani.”

Though Melania, herself, has yet to publicly address the reports of Donald’s alleged extramarital occurrences with porn star Daniels, Grisham’s rebuke suggests that Giuliani does not directly communicate with Melania.

In January, Daniels claimed she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and was paid $130,000 by Trump and his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen.

Although Trump and the White House has denied the affair, a source close to Melania previously told PEOPLE that the first lady is “furious” over the nonstop controversies engulfing the White House and her husband’s presidency.

“What’s happening is exactly what she didn’t want to happen,” the source said. “They’ve literally become like the Kardashians: scandals, divorces, headlines.”

The statement from Mrs. Trump’s office comes a day after her husband addressed the media during her first public appearance in 27 days after she was last seen in public on May 10, just four days before undergoing a kidney procedure.

During a briefing on hurricane preparedness at FEMA Headquarters in Washington, D.C., the commander-in-chief defended his wife against the “vicious” media who had previously speculated that she had disappeared because she had plastic surgery, or because she was planning to divorce her husband, or because she was hiding spousal abuse.

Meanwhile, Melania was not the only one who Giuliani went after in Tel Aviv.

The former mayor of New York City was blasted as a “misogynist” and an “absolute pig” for his attempt to discredit Daniels after he said he doesn’t “respect” the adult film actress because she is a porn star who “sells her body for sexual exploitation.”

“I respect all human beings. I even have to respect criminals. But I’m sorry, I don’t respect a porn star the way I respect a career women or a women of substance or a woman who has great respect for herself as a women and as a person and isn’t going to sell her body for sexual exploitation,” Giuliani said.

On Wednesday, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, filed another lawsuit alleging that her former lawyer Keith Davidson colluded with Trump attorney Michael Cohen to cover up her alleged affair with the president.