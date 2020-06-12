Melania Trump Renegotiated Her Prenup After Donald Trump's Presidential Win, New Book Claims

A spokeswoman disputes the biography, by a Washington Post reporter, saying it includes "false information and sources" and "belongs in the fiction genre"

When in the middle of 2018 First Lady Melania Trump's mood had seemed to shift — to brighten for the better — it wasn't exactly in reaction to the headlines of the day, according to a new biography about her.

Instead, The Art of Her Deal reports, three sources say by then she had successfully renegotiated her prenuptial agreement with President Donald Trump. Details from the book, set to be released on Tuesday, were first published by The Washington Post, where author Mary Jordan is staffer.

The book draws on more than 100 interviews, according to the publisher, despite the first lady's noted reticence.

"Yet another book about Mrs. Trump with false information and sources," a spokeswoman for the first lady tells PEOPLE. "This book belongs in the fiction genre."

According to Jordan's book, Mrs. Trump, perturbed by scandalous headline after scandalous headline in the months leading up to her husband's inauguration, resisted the move to Washington, D.C. She pointed to son Barron's schooling in New York City; and there were eyebrows raised about what the distance between the first couple said about their relationship.

But there was something else going on as well.

According to the Post: "Jordan reveals in a new book that the first lady was also using her delayed arrival to the White House as leverage for renegotiating her prenuptial agreement with President Trump."

Image zoom First Lady Melania Trump OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty

Jordan writes, according to the Post, that following the bruising negativity of her husband's campaign, including the leaked Access Hollywood tape and affair allegations, she needed a break and time "to amend her financial arrangement with Trump — what Melania referred to as ‘taking care of Barron.' "

She and her son moved to the White House in June 2017. By the middle of the following year her mood had improved and three sources said it was because "Melania had finally renegotiated the prenup to her liking," according to Jordan's book as described by the Post.