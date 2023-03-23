Melania Trump Remains 'Angry' at Donald over Stormy Daniels Drama, Is Focused on Her Son and Herself: Sources

As Donald Trump awaits a possible indictment over an alleged hush money payment he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016, there's one person who allegedly isn't interested in talking about the drama at all: the former president's wife, Melania Trump.

According to sources, Melania, 52, is continuing on with her life at the couple's Palm Beach home, despite the legal issues looming over her husband, 76.

"Melania is leading her own life, and still feels happy being at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by people who love her and who never talk about reality, or bad things about her husband," a social source tells PEOPLE.

But that doesn't mean she's supportive of her husband's role in the alleged hush money payment, which stems from a rumored extramarital affair with Daniels. The former porn star has claimed the affair took place less than four months after Melania gave birth to the couple's son, Barron, in 2006.

"She remains angry and doesn't want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned," the source tells PEOPLE. "She is aware of who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends."

From left: Donald and Melania Trump returning to the White House in May 2020. Win McNamee/Getty

The source adds that Melania has been upset by the Daniels accusations since at least 2018, when the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump had arranged a $130,000 payment to the ex-porn star a month before the 2016 election so she'd keep quiet about their alleged affair.

While Trump and his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen initially denied the claims of an affair, Cohen later admitted that there was a payment made to the porn star.

Calling it "a private transaction," Cohen told The New York Times that he paid Daniels $130,000 out of his own pocket in 2016. He said Trump had not reimbursed him.

Trump has since admitted he authorized the $130,000 payment, but has continued to deny the underlying claims that the two had an affair or that the payment was in any way connected to his campaign.

Now years later, Donald is actively campaigning for another term in the White House and the subject of a grand jury investigation into the payment, which he has publicly speculated will lead to his arrest and indictment (though it's unclear, at this point, whether it will).

Melania, meanwhile, "wants to ignore it and hopes it will pass, but she doesn't sympathize with Donald's plight," the source tells PEOPLE.

From left: Melania Trump and Donald Trump exit Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport on the way to their Mar-a-Lago Club not long before Joe Biden is inaugurated as president on Jan. 20. Noam Galai/Getty

While the source tells PEOPLE that Melania and Donald live in separate quarters of their Mar-a-Lago estate, the two are still often spotted eating dinner together or attending events at the private club.

"She does very well with all of her socializing duties," the source continues. "They still see friends for dinner at the club, but live separately and do what they want on their own. They don't spend that much time together."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

The source adds that Melania continues to keep busy with her family — including her mom and dad, who also live at Mar-a-Lago, and Barron, who turned 17 on Monday, amid the chaos of a potential indictment.

"Barron is a sweet boy who has a loving family around him," the source says. "He is older now and handsome. His mom is protective of him but he is free around Mar-a-Lago. They are low-key with their socializing."

The source adds that the family likely enjoyed a celebratory birthday dinner for Barron, despite the occasion arriving as Donald braced for the grand jury's indictment decision: "They would not skip his birthday over legal issues."

According to the former president's lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, Trump will surrender to face criminal charges should he be indicted.

"[He] will follow normal procedures if it gets to that point," Tacopina told CNBC last Friday.

And if that happens, another Palm Beach source tells PEOPLE, Melania will be just fine.

"Melania loves the beautiful weather and resort town atmosphere of Palm Beach," the source says. "She is happy when she is in Palm Beach. She has her son and other close family members. They are tribe-like and usually stick together. Despite what happens to Donald, she will be fine. She is well taken care of."

A spokesperson for Melania did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.