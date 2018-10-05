Melania Trump will speak out in a rare solo interview, dubbed as her “first sit-down since becoming First Lady of the United States.”

In the upcoming 20/20 interview, titled “Being Melania – The First Lady,” Mrs. Trump spoke with ABC News’ World News Tonight anchor and Chief National Affairs Correspondent Tom Llamas, who traveled with the first lady to Africa, where she is currently on her first-ever solo foreign trip to promote children’s welfare.

Though the network announced the interview as her first sit-down interview, the Associated Press noted that the mother of one spoke to CNN‘s Kate Bennett during a visit to the Great Wall in China in November 2017.

The “wide-ranging” ABC interview was announced after Mrs. Trump’s visit to Ghana on Tuesday and Wednesday. She will also make stops in Malawi, Kenya and Egypt during her five-day tour before returning to Washington D.C. on Sunday.

Melania Trump SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

Her solo tour of Africa has also been seen as an effort to ease tensions after her husband, President Donald Trump, reportedly referred to some African nations, along with Haiti and El Salvador, as “s—hole countries” in January. As she arrived in Malawi on Thursday, the first lady was met with a crowd of protestors, including two carrying a sign that read: “Welcome to Malawi #NOTAS—HOLE!”, according to the Associated Press.

“She will spend time with schoolchildren, visit hospitals and do some of the things that tourists do while they are in Africa,” according to Katie Rogers of The New York Times. “Why Africa? The White House says she has never been before and has long wanted this to be the destination for her first solo trip.”

Mrs. Trump’s sit-down comes after her husband granted an interview to ABC News’ chief anchor, George Stephanopoulos, in June.

The 20/20 interview will air Friday, Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.