Melania Trump Ignores Question About Impeachment During First Solo Trip to Capitol Hill

First Lady Melania Trump on Wednesday morning made her first solo trip to Capitol Hill where she appeared with various lawmakers and senior White House officials to mark the one-year anniversary of a law to address the opioid epidemic.

What she did not want to talk about, it seems, was the impeachment inquiry into her husband, President Donald Trump.

According to reporters at the event, she was asked at one point at the Capitol, after leaving the event, “How is the impeachment inquiry affecting you and your family?”

She did not answer — though her husband, 73, has had many things to say, including this week controversially comparing the investigation to a “lynching.”

Instead, Mrs. Trump, 49, spent her time talking about the importance of the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act, signed into law by President Trump last October.

“We continue to make great strides in our fight to end this crisis,” she said in the Capitol’s Mansfield Room, seated beneath a portrait of President George Washington.

“I have traveled to some of the areas hardest hit by drug abuse and I have seen the devastating effects that this crisis has on families and children,” she said. “This is why the SUPPORT Act is so important. It provides the necessary tools to fight this crisis.”

Mrs. Trump encouraged others to participate in National Drug Takeback Day, which is Saturday. She also noted that efforts to combat widespread drug addiction were in line with her “Be Best” campaign as first lady, focusing on child welfare.

According to reporters in attendance, Mrs. Trump spoke only to give her brief remarks or to thank the others in the room after they thanked her for her work.

Mrs. Trump has previously spoken about her own concerns over drug use, saying in May that she had talked to son Barron about the dangers of drugs.

Elsewhere in Congress on Wednesday, a group of Republicans gathered to protest the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Trump over his efforts to lobby — and allegedly pressure — Ukraine into investigating his political opponents.

The president has denied wrongdoing and decried his “harassment” as a “witch hunt.”