Melania Trump Absent from Donald's Court Proceedings as He's Arraigned on Criminal Charges in N.Y.C.

As the former president left Trump Tower, traveled to a Lower Manhattan courthouse and ultimately entered a not guilty plea before a judge, Melania was nowhere to be found

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Published on April 4, 2023 03:57 PM
Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court on April 04, 2023 in New York, New York. Trump will be arraigned during his first court appearance today following an indictment by a grand jury that heard evidence about money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. With the indictment, Trump becomes the first former U.S. president in history to be charged with a criminal offense.
Photo: Kena Betancur/Getty

As Donald Trump was arraigned in New York City Tuesday afternoon to answer to unprecedented criminal charges, his wife, Melania Trump, was notably absent.

The former U.S. president, 76, surrendered to authorities at the Manhattan Criminal Court after he was indicted on a reported 34 felony counts, seemingly entering the courthouse — and soon after entering a guilty plea — without loved ones at his side.

Trump traveled from Mar-a-Lago to New York City on Monday in anticipation of his court surrender with his son, Eric Trump, though it remains unclear who all else may have been on board the jet.

Melania, who traveled to New York and stood by her husband's side at his ex-wife Ivana's funeral last year, was not seen with him this time around, leading many to wonder if she stayed back in Mar-a-Lago.

Former US president Donald Trump leaves his hearing at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on April 4, 2023.
Donald Trump leaves the Manhattan courthouse after his arraignment. ED JONES/AFP via Getty

Ahead of the indictment last week, a source told PEOPLE that Melania, 52, "is leading her own life" and "still feels happy" at Mar-a-Lago, but noted that she "remains angry and doesn't want to hear" about the alleged $130,000 in hush money her husband paid adult film star Stormy Daniels, 44, which ultimately contributed to the charges against him.

Angry or not, an inside source told PEOPLE over the weekend that Melania will continue to be there for her husband. "They weren't expecting [the indictment], but Melania will support him," the insider said. "That's what she does. They are a family."

"She is aware of who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends," one of the insiders added, explaining that Melania is focused on parenting their 17-year-old son, Barron Trump.

