Melania Trump Nixes Plan to Travel with Her Husband Amid Claims He Had Affair with Porn Star

Melania Trump will no longer join President Donald Trump on his upcoming trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, as previously planned.

The first lady’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, confirmed to PEOPLE that Mrs. Trump cancelled the trip due to “too many scheduling and logistical issues.”

Grisham told CNN last week that the first lady would be attending the annual gathering of global leaders in economics, politics, finance and business to show support for her husband, who is expected to give an address during the visit.

The change of plans comes amid allegations that Trump had an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels in 2006 while he was married to Mrs. Trump. On Jan. 12, the Wall Street Journal reported that a lawyer for Trump arranged a $130,000 payment to Daniels a month before the 2016 election so she’d keep quiet about an alleged sexual encounter.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty

And in the newly released transcript of In Touch magazine’s shelved 2011 interview with Daniels, the adult film star details a sexual encounter in July 2006 that started an “ongoing relationship” with Trump through late 2009 or early 2010. She also said Trump brushed off questions about his wife, telling Daniels during their first alleged tryst, “Oh, don’t worry about her.”

RELATED STORY: Melania and Donald Trump Fail to Publicly Acknowledge 13th Wedding Anniversary on Same Day She Cancels Davos Trip

Before the previously unpublished interview transcript was unearthed, Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen released a statement earlier this month on Daniels’ behalf, in which she said allegations that she had a sexual or romantic affair with Trump were “completely false.”

Cohen has also denied that Daniels was paid off for her silence or that she and Trump ever had a sexual relationship.

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

The first couple’s marriage has also been under heightened scrutiny after author Michael Wolff wrote in his explosive recent book, Fire and Fury, that the president and first lady keep separate bedrooms at the White House.

A source close to the Trump family tells PEOPLE that Donald and Melania Trump have separate bedrooms in their private homes as well. “She wants her own privacy,” the source says. “Plus, he keeps odd hours.”

The president has generally denied claims made in Fire and Fury, calling the book “phony” and “full of lies, misrepresentation, and sources that don’t exist.”

A rep for the first lady denied the separate-bedroom claims last March, telling Us Weekly, “It’s unfortunate that you are going to feature unnamed ‘sources’ that have provided fictional accounts.”

The president and first lady’s 13th wedding anniversary was on Monday, though neither marked the occasion on social media.