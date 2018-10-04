Melania Trump Greeted with 'Not a S--thole' Sign as She Arrives in Malawi Amid Tour of Africa

President Donald Trump praised wife Melania Trump on Thursday amid her five-day solo tour of Africa, saying, “The people [of Africa] love her, and she loves them!”

But not everyone on the continent has welcomed the first lady with open arms.

As she arrived in Malawi on Thursday, the first lady was met with a crowd of protestors, including two carrying a sign that read: “Welcome to Malawi #NOTASHITHOLE!”, according to the Associated Press.

The hashtag was a reference to President Trump’s remarks in January in which he reportedly referred to some African nations, along with Haiti and El Salvador, as “shithole countries.”

Our country’s great First Lady, Melania, is doing really well in Africa. The people love her, and she loves them! It is a beautiful thing to see. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2018

Ghana’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo, criticized Trump’s reported comments at the time, calling them “extremely unfortunate.”

“We will not accept such insults, even from a leader of a friendly country, no matter how powerful,” he wrote on Twitter.

The language of @realDonaldTrump that the African continent, Haiti and El Salvador are “shithole countries” is extremely unfortunate. We are certainly not a “shithole country”. We will not accept such insults, even from a leader of a friendly country, no matter how powerful. — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) January 13, 2018

Malawi was the first lady’s second stop on her four-nation tour of Africa.

While there, she reportedly toured outdoor classrooms at Chipala Primary School in Lilongwe, before giving remarks as the U.S. ambassador passed out 1.4 million books paid for through a national reading program funded by the U.S.

“I wanted to be here to see the successful programs that [the] United States is providing the children and thank you for everything you’ve done,” Mrs. Trump said.

The first lady arrived in Ghana on Tuesday and has been staying in the capital city of Accra, where she met over tea with Ghana’s first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, at the presidential palace.

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

On Wednesday, Mrs. Trump visited Cape Coast Castle, a former slave holding fort on Ghana’s coast.

Melania Trump (right) poses with Ghana's first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

Reflecting on the visit later, the first lady called it “very emotional” and “really something that people should see and experience.”

The first lady will continue on to Kenya and Egypt before returning to Washington, D.C., on Sunday.

“She will spend time with schoolchildren, visit hospitals and do some of the things that tourists do while they are in Africa,” according to Katie Rogers of The New York Times. “Why Africa? The White House says she has never been before and has long wanted this to be the destination for her first solo trip.”