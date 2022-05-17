"She can say what she wants in a TV interview, but those around her know it isn't the life for her," a source tells PEOPLE of the former first lady's interest in moving back to the White House

Amid rumors that her husband, former President Donald Trump, will make another run for office in 2024, Melania Trump is slowly venturing back into public view.

Late last year, she launched a line of NFTs, followed by an auction of an autographed hat she wore during the Trump administration. And last week, she gave her first sit-down interview since her husband's term ended in January 2021, telling Pete Hegseth on Fox & Friends Weekend, "never say never" when asked about another stint as First Lady.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

More recently, the former first lady made a rare post-White House outing to tour Place of Hope, one of the largest foster care agencies in Palm Beach County, Florida and a respected safe haven for children in need.

"Melania requested to tour the facilities due to it being foster care awareness month," a source from Place of Hope tells PEOPLE of the May 3 tour. "The former First Lady met with several students on campus and discussed the foster care system and what happens when students age out."

Melania Trump Makes Rare Post-White House Appearance at Palm Beach Foster Care Facility. Images via Place of Hope. Melania Trump with Place of Hope CEO Charles Bender Melania Trump with Place of Hope CEO Charles Bender | Credit: Place of Hope.

The source adds that Melania was at the Palm Beach Gardens facility for "more than an hour, and was quite friendly and interested in asking questions."

"The kids said she was excited to see the place and learn more," the source continues. "They felt she has a real heart for the aged out foster kids. She specifically asked for a meeting with the former foster youth because she knows that is a major issue she wants to tackle more."

One of the children said of Melania after she departed: "She was so genuine. I can't believe she came here to learn more about our lives."

Place of Hope, founded in 1998, serves more than 900 children and families a year. The Palm Beach Gardens facility is a group of six homes, one emergency shelter for boys, a traditional foster care program, a transitional independent living facility for young adults who are aging out of care, a maternity home for girls, and has also launched a human trafficking prevention and education model.

Melania, who is still in Palm Beach at her Mar-a-Lago home until her son Barron finishes the school year at Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, has a fostering youth initiative which keeps her busy.

"She started it as First Lady and is continuing it now," another source tells PEOPLE. "That is what she is up to."

After Memorial Day, Melania will come and go from Mar-a-Lago until Barron's school resumes later in the year. A source says she will spend some of the summer at her husband's Bedminster, New Jersey golf club where the former president will golf, schmooze, raise money, and campaign for his favorite midterm candidates.

The former first lady, meanwhile, remains more interested in her family than in campaign life, sources say.

"Melania's first priority is her son Barron," another source tells PEOPLE. "She is a mother first, then goes about her other activity which includes her children's charity work."

The source tells PEOPLE that, since leaving Washington, D.C., the former first lady has enjoyed the seclusion of living in Palm Beach, where she can enjoy her family, the people around her, and indulge her beauty, shopping, and spa interests.

She also likes living a free and independent life — one unencumbered by a political campaign. "Melania hates public scrutiny and despite what she teases about her husband running for president again in 2024, she is not interested," the source continues. "She loves her family and private life and that has not changed."

Those who know Melania insist that she is a good mother, and revolving her life around Barron and his student activity commands her strict attention.

"Melania is totally involved with Barron's school work, his sporting life, his health and welfare," the source tells PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking to Fox & Friends Weekend, Melania said it was a "privilege" to serve as first lady and that she "enjoyed living in the White House" — though sources say she isn't necessarily looking to move back in any time soon.

A political source says that Melania is not shy about her feelings on politics and enduring another presidential campaign, and that her husband (who has repeatedly teased another run for the presidency in 2024) is well aware of her reluctance to get involved.