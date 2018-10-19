Melania Trump Lookalike Says She’s Received Death Threats Over T.I. Video

The Melania Trump lookalike who stripped off her clothes in a controversial T.I. video says she’s received death threats since the rapper released the clip on Twitter last Friday.

Model Melanie Marden tells Inside Edition in a new video interview, “Somebody was going to hit me with their car. Somebody was going to take a baseball bat to me. Somebody wished me to get raped and then killed.”

T.I.’s video, intended to promote his new album, doubled as a personal attack on President Donald Trump. In the NSFW clip, Marden appears as the first lady and strips off her green jacket — a mock of Mrs. Trump’s “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” trench — in the Oval Office. She is then shown standing naked on the Resolute Desk and stroking T.I.’s tie.

Marden also talked about the death threats in a video she posted to Instagram earlier this week, in which she once again appeared in character as the first lady.

Removing her “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” jacket — this time to reveal another trench coat underneath — Marden says in the video, “For those of you who love my husband, I love him too. But there is no need for death threats.

“Life is short. Relax and be kind. Be best,” Marden, as Mrs. Trump, adds, referring to the first lady’s anti-bullying Be Best campaign.

Mrs. Trump’s communication’s director, Stephanie Grisham, slammed the video in a tweet on Saturday, calling it “disgusting” and adding, “How is this acceptable? … #BoycottT.I.”

She later told PEOPLE, “Like it or not, she is the first lady and this is the White House. It’s disrespectful and disgusting to portray her this way simply because of politics. These kinds of vulgar attacks only further the divisiveness and bias in our country — it needs to stop.”

Marden tells Inside Edition that the first lady should not have taken offense to the video, in part because her husband “does a lot of bullying himself.

“So they’ve got some thick skin. If I was insulting her and degrading her, then it would be one thing, but I don’t think I was,” Marden said.