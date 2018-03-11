President Trump Says Wife Melania's Life Is 'Not So Easy' Amid Stormy Daniels Scandal

Life as the first lady isn’t all Easter egg rolls for Melania Trump, according to husband President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a Moon Township, Pennsylvania, rally on Saturday, the president addressed his wife’s role in fighting the country’s opioid epidemic.

“Great first lady. She’s great. She’s great,” he said, adding, “You think her life is so easy, folks? Not so easy. She is a great first lady.”

“We put Melania and other people on this blue ribbon committee,” President Trump added, according to The Hill.

According to The Hill, he continued, again referencing the first lady’s work with his administration on addressing the opioid crisis, “Do you think the drug dealers that kill thousands of people during their lifetime, do you think they care who is on a blue ribbon committee? The only way to solve the drug problem is through toughness. When you catch a drug dealer, you’ve got to put him away for a long time.”

Trump on Melania: "She's a great first lady." pic.twitter.com/UF4Po21sn9 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 11, 2018

Trump’s comments mark the second time in recent weeks that the president has addressed his wife in a speech. At the Gridiron dinner earlier this month, President Trump seemed to joke about rumors of trouble in his marriage as well as his ever-changing administration.

“So many people have been leaving the White House,” he said, according to CNN. “It’s actually been really exciting and invigorating ’cause you want new thought. So I like turnover. I like chaos. It really is good.”

CNN reported that the president continued, “Now the question everyone keeps asking is, ‘Who is going to be the next to leave? Steve Miller or Melania?’ ”

President Trump followed up by saying his wife is “actually having a great time” in Washington, D.C., according to pool reports from the White House Press Office.

Rumors of marital strife between the first couple were sparked by reports that Trump had allegedly carried on an extramarital relationship with adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2006.

Donald and Melania Trump SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

Donald and Melania TrumpDaniels, whose real name Stephanie Clifford, just filed a lawsuit against president related to their alleged affair. Although she accepted $130,000 under a confidentiality agreement with President Trump’s lawyer days before the 2016 presidential election, Daniels now claims the nondisclosure agreement she signed to allegedly keep quiet about their 2006 affair is invalid. Daniels wants a judge to void the agreement.

Just this week, the first lady faced criticism for writing about International Women’s Day on Twitter.

“Happy #IWD2018. Today we recognize, celebrate & honor women around the globe,” she wrote, also announcing that she will present the #WomenOfCourage award to “some extraordinary women” on March 21.

In response, one user wrote, “Melania – I don’t know where to begin. Your husband’s administration is undermining women every day.”

“When will you truly stand up for women’s rights instead of being #complicit? I wish you greater empathy and compassion.”